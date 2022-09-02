Why Demi Lovato’s Band Is One of the Hottest Attractions You’ll See at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

It’s true that Demi plunged into style once and for all in her new work “Holy Fvck”, with bets on emo and pop punk. However, on his tour show, the songs gained even more weight thanks to the band formed by Nita Strauss, Leanne Bowes, Brittany Bowman and Dani McGinley.

Riffs, solos, intense drum lines were featured not only in the hits of this new album, like “29”, but also the old hits that yielded good rock versions, like “Confident” and “Heart Attack”. The girls took advantage of the freedom of the moment to show some heavy metal.

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Demi Lovato

Mainly responsible for this heavier rock vein on the show is guitarist Nita Strauss. She recently left Alice Cooper’s band, rock icon, to join Demi on this tour.

During her performance, Nita, or Hurricane Nita (Nita Furacão), as she is called, guaranteed the riffs, solos and distortions to make the audience vibrate. And there was still hair beats, faces and mouths and she was very comfortable on stage next to Demi.

In “Sorry not sorry”, for example, Demi even gave center stage so that Nita could show her talent. And she did pretty.

Just like the rock version of “Cool for the summer”, in which, shoulder to shoulder with bassist Leanne Bowes, they gave a little heavy metal straw at the beginning and then at the end, when Demi was no longer on stage.

Leanne began her career in the Canadian female punk band Hunter Valentine, opened for names like Cindy Lauper and Sum 41 and, in addition to Demi, also played in Marina’s band (ex-and The Diamonds).

In an interview, she said that she learned bass when her father, who is a drummer, asked her to help him with a project. For that, she would have to learn the bass line of the song “So Lonely” by The Police.

Leanne was 12 at the time and fell in love with the sound of the instrument. She then learned to play all the CDs in the house, such as Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Alice in Chains, influenced by her mother.

It was under her mother’s influence that Brittany Bowman, Britt Bowman, Demi’s drummer, “sold her soul to music”, as her biography says. She was 5 years old and was listening to the radio in the car with her mother. Beatles was one of her favorite bands.

At the age of 10, he met Green Day and became involved in punk rock and enjoyed the drums. By the time he was 15, he was already playing concert halls in Chicago, where he was born. In Demi’s show, she showed dynamism and intense drumming.

Keyboardist Dani McGinley is from London, England, and currently lives in Los Angeles. She started her career at a young age, with classical music and later with jazz. When she was 17, still in England, she began performing as a pianist and singer.

Dani also supported performances by Charlie XCX, Zara Larsson, Marina and Shamir. While with Shamir, she opened for the likes of Troye Sivan, The Years & Years, and the tour that brought together Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

With Demi Lovato, they still perform in Belo Horizonte, on Friday (2), and at Rock in Rio, on Sunday (4).

Demi’s concert in Sao Paulo

2 of 5 Demi Lovato in presentation this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo — Photo: Angelo Kritikos/Disclosure Demi Lovato in presentation this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo — Photo: Angelo Kritikos/Disclosure

With the new album “Holy Fvck”, Demi Lovato bet big on rock. And it didn’t make a mistake. Lots of riffs and solos, good to hear (and skip), made the show on August 30th, the first of this tour in Brazil, a lively presentation by a female rock quintet that seemed to be playing together for some time. Demi is one of the attractions at Rock in Rio, on Sunday (4).

Demi Lovato comes to Brazil for the 5th time: remember shows here

The ups and downs of Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber’s careers

Tonight’s presentation is one of the first of the new tour and features tracks from “Holy Fvck”, in addition to rescuing hits from the past, in more rocker versions.

3 of 5 Demi Lovato on show on the North American tour before coming to Brazil; singer did not release photographers at the presentation in SP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Demi Lovato in concert on the North American tour before coming to Brazil; singer did not release photographers at the presentation in SP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Demi appeared on stage at 9:29 pm with a haircut that reminded her of Joan Jett. A red vinyl corset and pantalona, ​​with chains and spikes, completed the look.

That’s it. There were no changes of costumes, screens with projections, visual effects, nothing that could divert the audience’s attention from the music. Without saying a word, Demi amended “Holy Fvck”, “Freak”, “Substance” and “Eat Me”, all on the new album. And with them, those riffs and solos and distortions gave the promised weight. The audience followed, jumping and screaming.

Before the fifth song, Demi talks to the audience. “Te amo!”, she says in Portuguese and thanks everyone for being there. She also takes the time to introduce the all-female band, as she points out.

Brittany Bowman on drums, Leanne Bowes on bass, Dani McGinley on keyboards, and Nita Strauss, guitarist who left Alice Cooper’s band to join Demi.

4 of 5 Demi Lovato in presentation this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo — Photo: Angelo Kritikos/Disclosure Demi Lovato in presentation this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo — Photo: Angelo Kritikos/Disclosure

And for those who frown, know that Nita did a great job: the solos and distortions presented by her excited and gave the heavy touch to the tracks.

It is from there that Demi reintroduces the old hits repackaged. The first one was “Confident”, from the 2015 album of the same name, in which she also played guitar. The music is interrupted so that a person in the audience who was sick could be attended to. It was Demi herself who stopped the presentation to ask someone to help the person. Another interruption by the singer to help a fan would happen later.

Resuming the track, she also amended “Here we go again” and “Remember December”, both from the album “Here we go again”, from 2009. The following one, “La La Land”, became even more ironic with the pop punk footprint. , and with a snippet of Ashlee Simpson’s 2004 “La La” that was slotted into the middle of the song.

Live Rock in Rio: g1 will broadcast festival shows

“Don’t Forget”, despite having rock elements, was the one that most reminded the old track, from 2008. Demi also sang “The Art of Starting Over”, from last year’s album, “Dance with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over”. “I’m very proud of the new album, but I’m also proud of the last one and this is my favorite,” she commented on the track, which sounds more like a ballad.

The audience starts calling her “hot”. Awkwardly, Demi says she doesn’t understand, and soon the audience improvises a chorus of “hot, hot, hot.” The singer seemed embarrassed, says it was really hot there, and thanks the compliment.

The next follows the ballad line. Nita, the guitarist, and Leanne, on bass, are seated next to the singer, who stands between them. “4 ever 4 me”, also one of Demi’s favorites, as she stated there, is dedicated to lovers. The song received a snippet of “Iris”, by the Goo Goo Dolls, right there in the middle.

Soon after, rock returns with the daring version of “Sorry not sorry”, in which the pop beats give way to Nita’s solos. Perhaps because it is a striking pop song by the singer, one or two moments of the track didn’t seem to match the band’s (very good) arrangements so well. This, of course, was not an obstacle to delight the fans, who sang together in a chorus at the top of their lungs, nor to be one of the highlights of the show.

5 of 5 Demi Lovato in presentation this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo — Photo: Angelo Kritikos/Disclosure Demi Lovato in presentation this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo — Photo: Angelo Kritikos/Disclosure

Another high point was “29”, a single from the latter work. In the lyrics, she talks about a relationship she had when she was 17 and he was 29. Demi stopped to tell that, because of the song, which went viral on TikTok, she received reports from people who decided to impose themselves and react when they saw each other. in similar situation. “Makes me proud, thank you so much,” she said before singing the track.

“Heart Attack”, the following one, went very well in the rocker outfit. Then came “Skin of my teeth” and “Happy Ending”. With just over an hour and thirty minutes, “Cool for the summer” came, another one with a new well-done punk pop version that closed the singer’s first performance on Brazilian soil.