Why is the price of gasoline falling in Brazil?

Critics say measures to reduce the price of gasoline could have been implemented much sooner.

Fall in international markets and reduction of taxes explain the trend;

Prices of oil derivatives in Brazil follow the quotation in the foreign market;

Gasoline fell for the fourth time in a row this Thursday (1st).

Petrobras announced this Thursday (1st) the reduction of 7.08% in the sale price of gasoline to distributors. In practice, the drop of R$ 0.25 represented the fourth time in a row that the oil company readjusted the value of oil derivatives downwards.

But why is this trend happening now? Fuels were one of the biggest factors in the escalation of inflation over the past two years, causing almost all products to rise in price. What factors are driving this drop now?

It so happens that the significant reduction has not only one cause, but can be explained from two factors that ended up complementing each other: the reduction of taxes and the drop in the price of oil in the international market.

Global downward trend

With the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the price of a barrel of oil in international markets reached US$ 140. Today, this value is around US$ 100, a reduction of almost 30%, caused largely by the expectation of low economic growth in 2022 and 2023.

This value has a profound impact on the price in Brazil because, despite producing the oil on national land, Petrobras has, since the Michel Temer government, had an international parity price policy, linking the value practiced in Brazil with the cost in foreign markets, which also leads to volatility caused by the dollar.

Reduction in taxes

The final price of gasoline does not only take into account the cost of production, nor is it based only on the international market price, but also on the taxes collected by the federal and state governments, which were reduced this year by the Bolsonaro government.

Keep reading

In June, the federal government zeroed federal tax rates, such as CIDE and COFINS, and reduced the ICMS levied by states, which led to a direct reduction in the price of fuel at the pump.

The changes, according to critics of the president, were made to try to boost Bolsonaro’s popularity in the polls. For them, the ideal would have been to carry out these measures much earlier than they were done, and above all, to change Petrobras’ pricing policy.