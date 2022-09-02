Will Aid Brazil be paid in advance in September?

Auxílio Brasil is granted to just over 20 million families and many want to know if the benefit will be paid in advance this month.

Auxílio Brasil, an important cash transfer program, is granted to just over 20 million families. With the amount released monthly, Brazilian citizens can buy essential food and pay important bills, such as electricity, water and gas.

More than 2 million beneficiaries were included in Auxílio Brasil in August. The Ministry of Citizenship even states that the waiting list for users registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) with a profile to receive the government benefit has been zeroed.

Faced with the advance that occurred in the transfers of August, many beneficiaries of the program want to know if the September payments will also be advanced. This questioning is considered common, since the Federal Government has made changes and other movements.

Auxílio Brasil: will the benefit be paid in advance in September?

So far, the government has not released changes or information that the September payments will be advanced. Even the calendar for this month has already been released.

It is worth remembering that, due to the increase of R$ 200 in payments, each family will receive a minimum level of R$ 600. In addition, releases follow the same model as in previous months and users will be able to withdraw according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

Auxílio Brasil payment schedule for September

Auxílio Brasil provides financial support to families in poverty and extreme poverty. That way, with the amount released monthly, citizens who fit the program’s requirements can pay their bills. See below for this month’s payment schedule.

end of NIS Payday 1 09/19 two 09/20 3 09/21 4 09/22 5 09/23 6 09/26 7 09/27 8 09/28 9 09/29 0 09/30 Source: Ministry of Citizenship

