Will I be able to get BRL 2,500 in payroll loans from Auxílio Brasil?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, banks will be responsible for deciding the value of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Many beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are waiting with great anticipation for the release of payroll-deductible loans from the social program. In addition, there is also a questioning about the value that can be hired. Although some financial institutions are already making a pre-registration, there has not yet been an actual release.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated”, said Ronaldo Bento Vieira, Minister of Citizenship.

Regulation of the Consignment of Aid Brazil

The release of consigned credit to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil is expected to take place in September. In this way, the definitive regulation of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will allow more banks to disclose details on how they will operate the modality. So far, only banks such as Pan and Safra have provided details such as values ​​and interest rates – exceeding 70% per year.

However, even though financial institutions are already carrying out the pre-registration, bodies for the defense of the vulnerable public recommend that interested parties wait for the finalization of the regulation so that they can obtain lines with better rates.

Brazil Aid Loan of BRL 2,500

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, banks will be responsible for deciding the value of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. Therefore, there is no fixed amount. However, some banks are simulating a release of around BRL 2,000, while others lower the interest rate and approach BRL 2,500.00.

In a note sent to Canal Consulta Pública, the Ministry of Citizenship clarified:

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

“The Ministry of Citizenship clarifies that, for the payroll loan intended for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the interest rates, payment terms, number of installments and grace period will be defined by the financial institutions registered to carry out the operation.”

“It is worth emphasizing that, according to Law No. 14,431, enacted this Wednesday (3/8), the funding limit will be a maximum of 40% of the value of the permanent benefit. Complementary or temporary benefits are not part of the calculation for requesting loans.”

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alexandre Zorek / Shutterstock.com