Will the minimum wage exceed R$1,300 in 2023? Understand!

Will the minimum wage exceed R$1,300 in 2023? Check how this calculation is done and what factors influence this value

The minimum wage is always a topic discussed among workers, especially as the end of the year approaches. In 2022, this salary is worth R$ 1,212, and it has not provided Brazilians with the support they really need.

In fact, according to Dieese, the ideal minimum wage to guarantee the basics in homes today would be R$ 5,400, which is far from reality. But, and for next year, how will this value be? To find out, check it out below!

Minimum wage exceeds BRL 1,300 in 2023? check out

To begin with, it is a fact that the so-called minimum wage readjustment takes place every year and, for 2023, there is already an estimate of the value. So far, the expectation is that the minimum wage will go from R$ 1,212 to BRL 1,334.65.

On August 9, the IBGE released new data on the minimum wage for next year, after yet another rise in inflation. According to the Institute, the month of July had a price deflation of 0.60% in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Based on this index, the government readjusts the value of the minimum wage.

Thus, so far, the INPC is up 4.98%. However, if we analyze the last 12 months, this percentage exceeds 10%. It is worth mentioning that the Mixed Budget Committee in the Federal Senate approved the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO) for 2023. In practice, it reduces the amount mentioned above, with the expectation of the minimum wage in 2023 in the amount of R$ 1,294. In this case, the increase would be only R$ 81.20 in relation to the current value.

But, as we explained, this is all an estimate. The value of the new minimum wage will only be defined in the last week of December, and will take into account everything we have said so far, especially inflation. However, it is already expected that the readjustment for 2023 will only cover the loss of the worker with the INPC. That is, there will be no real gain in purchasing power.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that not all states follow the minimum wage. Currently, 5 Brazilian states practice their own value and have the minimum wage higher than the national floor. They are: Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

