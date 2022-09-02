Will you only win the R$ 600 from Auxílio Brasil who registers again?

The Ministry of Citizenship has already released the payment schedule for the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00, which began to be paid on August 9. However, it is not necessary to register to receive the benefit with the adjustment of R$ 200.00.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, beneficiary families that are part of the benefit payroll will automatically receive the August transfers. For this, it is enough to continue fulfilling the requirements for participation in the social program. Furthermore, those who are not yet part of the program also do not need to register.

Although the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades has brought changes to Auxílio Brasil, the selection process remains the same.

Therefore, the Federal Government is analyzing the data available in the Cadastro Único to include new families in the program. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep the data up to date so as not to lose the benefit.

With the budget released by the PEC das Bondades, the Ministry of Citizenship still intends to eliminate the waiting list to enter Auxilio Brasil. In this way, around 2 million people will be included in the social program in August. Thus, the total number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will reach 20 million.

In view of this, to check if you have been approved for Auxílio Brasil, simply access the application (available for Android and iOS).

national gas voucher

The Bondades PEC also changed the value of the national gas voucher, which will go from 50% of the value of a 13kg gas cylinder to 100% of the item’s price. However, there will be no change in the number of beneficiaries. Currently, approximately 5 million Brazilians are covered by the benefit.

Thus, the gas voucher transfers started to be made in August, and continue in October and December in the approximate amount of R$ 120.00 per month.

