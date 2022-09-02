With Bahia missing, Enderson will improvise on the side against Tombense; see options | Bahia

In addition to the 2-0 defeat to Ponte Preta, in the last round of Série B, coach Enderson Moreira, from Bahia, needs to deal with another problem for this Saturday, when he faces the Tombense team, at the Fonte Nova Arena, for the 28th round of Serie B.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the complete table of Serie B

The tricolor coach will not be able to count on Matheus Bahia, who is recovering from a right thigh injury, and on Luiz Henrique, who received the third yellow card in the duel against Ponte Preta. Faced with this situation, Enderson has already said that he will improvise a player in the sector.

+ Doctor evaluates injuries of Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Danilo Fernandes is also embezzled

– We don’t have a side anymore. We are very sorry, because we stayed almost 12 days to train. In the game against Vasco, we lost two athletes. But we have to think about what has to be done, in the best possible way, try to adjust the team so that we can play a good game on Saturday – said the tricolor coach after the team’s last match.

1 of 3 André should enter on the right side this Saturday — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity André should enter the right side this Saturday — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

Bahia doctor Rafael Garcia did not set a time for Matheus Bahia to return, but stated that the injury requires a “longer period for rehabilitation”.

– This is an injury with a longer term for the athlete’s rehabilitation. We have a protocol for muscle injury, but it varies a lot depending on the athlete’s profile – concluded Dr. Rafael.

In the match against Ponte Preta, in Campinas, Enderson already gave an indication of what he can do this Saturday. The coach replaced Luiz Henrique with the right-back André and shifted Marcinho to the left. This is likely to be Bahia’s full-back duo for this Saturday’s game.

In addition to the most logical alternative, Enderson can call up a left-back from the base, at least to stay as an option on the bench. The most quoted are Ryan Carlos, 20, and Rafael Soares, 17.

2 of 3 Ryan Carlos in action for Bahia in the final of the Bahia under-20 Championship — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia Ryan Carlos in action for Bahia in the final of the Bahia under-20 Championship — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Both were champions of the Bahia under-20 Championship for Bahia, in the first half, and played the Brasileirão of the category. Coach Diogo Siston used Ryan as a starter in most games, and Rafael was an option for the second half.

Another less likely option is the change in tactics using another player on the left. One of Enderson’s possibilities is to choose to play with three defenders and use midfielder Mugni as a winger on the left side. The Argentine is characterized by versatility on the field.

It is true that doubts about Bahia’s lineup will only be clarified this Saturday. The game against Tombense is scheduled for 19:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Fonte Nova, and the expectation is for a full house.