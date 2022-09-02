With billions in debt, Atltico seeks new loans from banks

photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Atltico turned to financial institutions in 2022 to acquire new loans

CEO of Atltico and Arena MRV, engineer Bruno Muzzi confirmed that the club, even with a billion-dollar debt, made new loans with banks to keep football accounts up to date. The values ​​were not disclosed, but they are of concern to the Atletico Summit.

Bruno confirmed that Galo acquired new loans in 2022. The club’s onerous debt, which already exceeded R$500 million and generated interest of R$87 million in 2021, will now be increased with these new credits from financial institutions. With the objective of “attacking” these values, Atltico completed the sale of the other 49.9% of Diamond Mall Multiplan for R$ 340 million.

“Over time, with these premises that were not fulfilled – such as the sale of the mall, back there – we need to make some loans, with banks that are already usual. We need, as soon as possible, to speed up this issue from the mall to be able to pay off these loans, taking interest and solving these FIFA issues, for example, agents, who put a lot of pressure on us. So, we need to organize this as soon as possible”, revealed Muzzi.

Atltico’s CEO also emphasized the need for the club to reduce indebtedness in the coming years. Muzzi sees the transformation to SAF (Sociedade Anima do Futebol) as an inevitable path and sees urgency in the process for Galo.

“The most important thing is that, in my view, we need to have a reduction in indebtedness over the years. before,” he added.