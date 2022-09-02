With Lula’s support, Alexandre Silveira leads the Senate race in Minas

Alexandre Silveira (photo) has Virglio Guimares and Cida Lima, both from the PT, as alternates in the Senate race (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 8/2/22)

Re-election candidate, Alexandre Silveira (PSD) leads the dispute for the Federal Senate in Minas Gerais when his name is associated with Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Alexandre Kalil (PSD). According to a survey by the F5 Update Data Institute, released exclusively by the State of Mines this Friday (2/9), Silveira has 29.5% of the voting intentions in this scenario. In second place, with 18.8%, is state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC), who participates in the Senate race with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Senator Carlos Viana, the PL candidate for the Minas Gerais government.

Federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP), candidate for governor Romeu Zema (Novo), is preferred by 8.7% of the electorate. Bruno Miranda (PDT), councilor of Belo Horizonte, adds up to 5.1% when associated with presidential candidate Ciro Gomes and Marcus Pestana, PSDB candidate for government.

Then, with 4.8%, is teacher Sara Azevedo, a competitor of Psol, who competes with the support of her co-religionist Lorene Figueiredo, candidate for the Tiradentes Palace. Pastor Altamiro Alves (PTB) has 1.8% when he is linked to Roberto Jefferson, a party colleague, who put himself in the presidential race, but had his candidacy barred by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Also professor Dirlene Marques (PSTU) has 1.1% when she is associated with coreligionists Vanessa Portugal and Vera Lcia, aspiring to the state government and to the Planalto Palace, respectively.

Irani Gomes (PRTB), presented independently and president of the Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Oil Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG), has 0.3% in this cut. Educator Naomi Coura (PCO), associated with Lourdes Francisco, candidate of the Causa Operria to the government, has 0.1%.

In the scenario in which candidates for the Federal Senate are presented to the electorate through associations with other political leaders, there are 19.2% of undecided candidates. Potential blank/null votes are 10.1%. Abstentions correspond to 0.5% of the total.

“National polarization is at full strength in the Senate election in Minas. It’s just the two forces: Cleitinho representing Bolsonaro and Silveira representing Lula”, says Domilson Coelho, executive director of the F5 Institute.

Silveira and Aro grow up with godparents

In the conventional stimulated survey, in which the list of competing slates is shown to respondents without mentioning external support, Cleitinho and Silveira are technically tied for the lead – they have, respectively, 15.9% and 15.2%.

The 29.5% obtained by the pessist when linked to Lula and Kalil represent growth of 14.3 percentage points in relation to the traditional scenario, Marcelo Aro, in turn, rises 3.2 points, leveraged by Zema – he has 5.5% % in stimulated. Cleitinho’s growth was 2.9 points, just above the margin of error of 2.5 percentage points, more or less.

For Domilson Coelho, Aro and Cleitinho should star in a direct dispute. Although Bolsonaro’s candidate is the state deputy, the PP parliamentarian has already declared his vote for the president of the Republic at the national price.

“Marcelo Aro prevents Cleitinho from advancing, while he grows. They have the same voter, right, linked to Bolsonaro and Zema, who will be divided between two candidates. Meanwhile, left, supported by Lula, sh Alexandre Silveira” , emphasizes.

The search

The researchers from the F5 Update Data Institute conducted 1,625 face-to-face interviews, in all regions of Minas, between August 29 and September 1. The survey confidence level is 95%.

The research is registered with the TSE under the numbers MG-03242/2022 and BR-01335/2022. The Senate election will be held on October 2, the date of the first general round.