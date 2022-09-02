With the ban on e-cigarettes, who smokes can be arrested?

The Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of the sale of electronic cigarettes in Brazil to 32 companies. They must comply with the decision within 48 hours. The Department of Consumer Protection and Defense, linked to the folder, published the measure in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Thursday, September 1st.

According to the text, the attitude aims to protect citizens, as the product poses risks to health and life. The exponential increase in the commercialization of electronic cigarettes has been a concern of health agencies, especially among young people.

punishments

If the new rule is not complied with, there will be sanctions, such as the payment of a fine in the amount of R$ 5 thousand per day to establishments that do not obey the new rule.

The penalty will be applied until the point of sale suspends the sale of the electronic cigarette. The order is signed by the director of the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense, Laura Postal Tirelli.

Can anyone caught smoking be arrested?

According to the sanctions document, there will be no Penalties for using e-cigarettes. The text directs the sanctions to the companies that commercialize the products.

But there are other penalties for those who use electronic cigarettes, in this case, linked to health. That’s because, for experts, the device is equivalent to a conventional cigarette.

In addition, doctors say that e-cigarettes do not fight addiction, despite people reporting that they managed to break the bad habit through so-called vapes. The researchers claim that the change is not significant, as both can bring nicotine in their composition.