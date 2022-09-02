The vacancy request to the SUS must be made by the private hospital where the patient is. Based on this understanding, the 28th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo amended the sentence to exempt the girlfriend of a patient who died of Covid-19 from paying for the period of hospitalization in a private hospital.

Woman should not pay hospitalization of boyfriend who died of Covid in private hospital



The defendant’s boyfriend was treated in the emergency room of a private hospital on April 17, 2020. With a serious condition of Covid-19, he had to be admitted to the ICU. The girlfriend expressly asked to be transferred to an ICU bed, which did not happen. He remained in the private institution and died in May 2020.

The hospital went to court to charge the girlfriend the payment of R$ 507 thousand for the period of hospitalization. The rapporteur, judge Ferreira da Cruz, agreed with the defendant’s argument that the priority should always be the patient’s life. He highlighted that the woman had no direct responsibility for her boyfriend and acted as “mere companion”.

Cruz dismissed the idea of ​​opting for private care, as the patient did not survive Covid-19. “If the hospital could not deny care, penalty of responding for failure to provide assistance, how should the accompanying girlfriend act, after the request for help she received? However, even this does not demonstrate that the author has done it”.

According to the magistrate, the hospital did not prove to have requested the transfer of the patient to the SUS and still “chose to continue the service” in its private unit. “And he did it without receiving the patient through the SUS, which he could have done, at least no impediment (legal and / or practical) was described throughout the contradictory, although he was aware of the particularities that gravitated around that hospitalization”, he declared.

For the rapporteur, the hospital has every right to receive for the care provided, but should not charge the girlfriend, whose request to transfer the patient to the SUS was not answered, without further details or clarifications. The decision was unanimous.

