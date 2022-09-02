Xbox Game Pass Family Plan confirmed and now priced

Microsoft has confirmed the family and friends plan for Xbox Game Pass.

Rumors about this new subscription modality had been circulating for months. Putting an end to speculation, Microsoft has made the family plan and associated pricing official.

Xbox Game Pass family plan pricing is €21.99 per month and includes the following benefits:

5 accounts to share with all the benefits of Ultimate;

Play hundreds of high quality games on console, PC and cloud;

New ones added regularly

Access to Xbox Game Studios games on launch day

EA Play subscription included

Exclusive discounts and deals

Free perks including in-game content and partner offers

For now, this plan is only available in two territories: Colombia and Ireland, but more countries may be added in the coming months, explains Microsoft.

In this plan there is a primary user, who has to subscribe to the subscription through the Microsoft store. Once this is done, that user can manage the group of members on the services and subscriptions page.

One limitation of the family and friends plan is that, according to Microsoft, you cannot add people from other regions.