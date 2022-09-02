Xbox making Starfield exclusive is being seen as a barrier to Activision Blizzard

Earlier today, we touched on a little bit about the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concerns about the Activision Blizzard deal. These concerns are mainly related to the size of some of Activision’s games and whether Microsoft owns them could hurt the competition. Well, the entire first phase document has already been released and brings the Bethesda business in the spotlight too.

Basically, the UK CMA is not only looking at the deal itself to make a decision on Activision Blizzard, but also the other Xbox acquisitions. The official is concerned that Xbox may intend to make some of Activision’s biggest games exclusive, as Microsoft is doing with starfield (and potentially, The Elder Scrolls 6). See what the document says:

“…the CMA considered Microsoft’s broader strategies, as evidenced by its internal documents and historical course of trading following similar transactions in the past. The CMA found that the potential strategic benefits for Microsoft of using ABK content to destroy rivals—the Game Pass user base—and strengthening the network effects on its gaming ecosystem—can offset any immediate losses in terms of revenue from licensing. The CMA notes that Microsoft has followed this approach in several previous game studio acquisitions, where it has made future game releases from those studios exclusive to Xbox consoles (such as the upcoming starfield and, based on Microsoft’s public statements, Bethesda Elder Scrolls VIa studio Microsoft acquired as part of its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax in 2021).”

Xbox, and indeed Phil Spencer himself, have come out and said definitively that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation after any deal is done. Still, that doesn’t seem like enough evidence for all parties.

After today’s whirlwind of Activision Blizzard-related news, it appears that this particular deal is far from a formality. We’ll be happy if/when that happens and we can start talking about the real games!

What do you think? Should the purchase of Bethesda have any influence? Let us know below.

