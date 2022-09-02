Xuxa detonates gospel singers for meeting Michelle and Jair Bolsonaro

Xuxa used Instagram, this Thursday (1st/9), to criticize gospel singers and pastors who met with Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Rainha dos Baixinhos took advantage of a post by theologian Hermes Carvalho, who shared the meeting of 60 women with the current president, to leave her thoughts.

“Two days after the debate in which Bolsonaro was accused of misogyny when attacking journalist Vera Magalhães, about 60 evangelical women, including singers, pastors and pastors’ wives, met with President Jair Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada,” Carvalho explained.

In the sequence, the theologian explained that everything was set up by the first lady. “The meeting was organized by Michelle, who works in the reelection campaign in an attempt to win the female vote for her husband. Some of these singers who now support the current president, referring to the PT as a party of darkness, also met with then-president Dilma Rousseff during her term,” he explained.

oak too took advantage the opportunity to criticize the women who posed with the president. “I wonder if she and her colleagues would not have heard the groans of the more than 680,000 fatal victims of Covid-19. By the way, as these same singers who showed so much affection to Dilma, can today support the man who wished her to die of a heart attack or cancer”.

“I wonder if the singer @eyshilasantos who has a gay son doesn’t feel embarrassed to support a candidacy of someone assumed to be homophobic. Do the dear singers and pastors not realize that they are being used to win the vote of the part of society that has the greatest rejection of the current government?”, questioned the man.

Xuxa appeared in the comments to detonate the women who appear in the images. “They are interested… because if they didn’t, they could never be on this gentleman’s side”, pointed out the Rainha dos Baixinhos. “People dance to the music. At the time of Dilma, praise was one and now it’s another! Will you understand that!?”, commented another profile.