Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Working On Film Was “Clown Work”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is one of the great promises of Hollywood in recent years, after participating in The Get Down, from Netflix, the actor has had several successes in film and TV, participating in acclaimed projects such as The Chicago 7, Watchmen and The Legend of Candyman. He also gave life to the villain Black Manta in Aquaman and will return for the sequel and in a new interview he talked about the differences between the projects.

In an interview with Vulture, the actor talked about the difference between his new project, the play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway compared to larger films such as Aquaman. Abdul-Mateen explained:

“Everything has to be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you need to know what movie or genre you’re acting in.” explained. “Something like Aquaman, that’s clown work. Aquaman is not The Chicago 7. You have to stop finding yourself.”

Soon after, the actor explained the use of the term “clown work”, referring to the tone of the film being more entertainment-oriented, saying about how he likes to surprise by participating in different films, series and plays:

“To survive and do it well, you have to play the game and then be smart when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to see something Chekhovian, or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I I did it'”.

As much as many will certainly take the actor’s sentence on a bad side, Yahya makes it clear that he is happy with his career in the acting world and believes it is important to do a little bit of everything to show his versatility and always surprising the audience with excellent performances.

