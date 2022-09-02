You noticed? She-Hulk references the origin of the heroine in the comics

Screenwriter and Executive Producer Jessica Gao may even have changed the origin of the She-Hulk at the MCU, but she made sure to include a nod to her original story in the series. In the third episode, titled “The People Against Emil Blonsky”, while all sorts of rumors circulate about the newfound heroine – including that Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) would be pregnant with your client, Abominable (Tim Roth) —, a reporter is “accurate” when asking: “Is it true that your powers came from a mafia heist gone wrong?”.

That’s because, in the comics, that’s exactly how the lawyer gets super strong. In Savage She-HulkFebruary 1980, Stan Lee and John Buscema established that Jen had been targeted by the Mafia due to her father, a law enforcement officer, trying to make life difficult for criminals. Victim of an attack, in which she is seriously injured, she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner and thus becomes a Hulk as well.

Gao found it “too complicated” to adapt all of this on TV, so he simplified the origin. Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk emerges from a car accident, in which she and Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) are injured, and unintentionally drops of the physicist’s blood fall into their bloodstream. Admittedly, this is a smart solution, even if you’re addicted to the comics. Because, as the screenwriter herself said, it is also pertinent to the Hulk’s journey. After two decades of suffering, he would never risk exposing his cousin to this.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+.

