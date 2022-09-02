Young man hospitalized after receiving 20,000 bee stings and swallowing 30 of them – News

A resident of the town of Samut Prakan, Thailand, was bitten by a python in the buttock, when urinating in a toilet in the house where she lives. Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, Boonsong Plaikaew, 54, was already finishing the job when he felt excruciating pain in the region. Reproduction/Daily Mail

While blood flowed down her legs, the snake, approximately 2 m long, still managed to bite one of the woman’s index fingers. Reproduction/Daily Mail

Terrified, Boonsong screamed out of the bathroom, at which point her husband was able to lock the reptile in the bathroom and contact professional snake catchers. Bombed at HOUR 7! UFO makes ‘never seen’ maneuver near the International Space Station Reproduction/Daily Mail

The team arrived accompanied by paramedics, who provided first aid and sent the resident to the hospital. Read more! Monkeys descend the bar on a boa constrictor to save a member of the flock Playback/Pexels

Although the pythons do not have venom, Boonsong was given antibiotics to prevent possible infections transmitted through the animal’s teeth.

Reproduction/Daily Mail

Catchers managed to capture the snake, which was later safely returned to the wild. See also: Vietnamese bombs on TikTok just for standing in front of the camera Reproduction/Daily Mail

‘From now on, I will check the toilet every time before I sit down’, said the resident, who is already at home where she is recovering from the scare In Thailand, a young man was bitten on the penis by a python while trying to use the toilet. Check it out below! Reproduction/Daily Mail

An 18-year-old man was bitten on the penis by a snake while trying to use the toilet at his home in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Worth the click: Fish with a habit of devouring friends is depressed due to loneliness Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Mirror, Siraphop Masukarat went to the bathroom during the night. Playback/Video/Mirror

As he sat on the toilet, he felt excruciating pain in a man’s most sensitive region. Read more! Food chain: fisherman catches fish with live snake inside his mouth Playback/Video/Mirror

Looking down, the young man saw a python with its jaw embedded in the tip of his penis. Playback/Video/Mirror

With his pants down, Siraphop ran out of the bathroom and enlisted the help of his mother to calm him down, who immediately called the paramedics. See too: Naja is ‘detained’ for breaking into police station and panicking police Reproduction/Mirror

As the young man was rushed to the hospital, snake catchers came to the scene to properly remove the snake. Playback/Video/Mirror

The python, which is not venomous, measured approximately 1.21 m in length. Worth the click: Woman ends up in hospital after touching toxic hairy caterpillar Playback/Video/Mirror

After being captured, she was returned to the wild. Siraphop received three stitches at the site of the bite and antibiotic wash to eliminate any bacteria that could have been transmitted by the animal’s fangs. Playback/Video/Mirror

‘It was just a small snake, but its bite was very strong. I hope my penis recovers’, cheers the boy Read more! Australia’s deadliest snake jumps out of a drain on a busy street Playback/Video/Mirror

Siraphop’s mother believes the animal may have entered their house through the bathroom drain. Despite the scare, she celebrated her son’s recovery and thanked the catchers Meanwhile, in the US, a python survived after having a blanket pulled out of its mouth. Understand next! Playback/Video/Mirror

A 3.6m-long python accidentally swallowed a blanket while feeding on a rabbit See also: Elderly man believed dead by mistake dies after being rescued from freezer Assembly/R7

Aurora, 7, lives with her tutor Jennifer Wessel in Las Vegas, USA. Jennifer believes that the piece ‘smelled like food’ and that’s why it ended up being devoured by the greedy snake Playback/Video/KSNV

Upon noticing the disappearance of the item, the tutor immediately sought medical help: ‘They are not made to digest tissue and have a very special digestive system’, declared the young woman in an interview with NBC-affiliated KSNV channel. Worth the click: Rarity! Fisherman catches ‘whale vomit’ worth R$ 1.1 million Playback/Video/KSNV

Nicole Smee, a professional at the Veterinary Specialty Center in Las Vegas, says the python’s stomach was ‘completely full’ Playback/Video/KSNV

‘She wouldn’t be able to eat anything’, he explained, ‘she would probably starve to death’ Read more! Owner makes holes in fence so gossiping dogs can watch the street Playback/Video/KSNV

The veterinary team was able to remove the blanket through a flexible tube with a camera attached. Playback/Video/KSNV

‘When she started going out, we saw how big her jaw was’, Nicole recalls See also: Gigantic! This is the largest Burmese python ever caught in Florida Playback/Video/KSNV