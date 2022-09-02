YouTube becomes part of the Brazilian economy

YouTube came to be considered as a platform that makes up Brazil’s economy and is part of the job market, so it is no longer seen just as a hobby or an activity that could be part of the country’s financial system in the future. The data were released by Oxford Economics this Wednesday, 31.

The platform generated 160,000 new jobs last year alone, according to YouTube Economic Impact 2021, a report by Google. Research shows that many content creators and members of channel production teams worked the same weekly hours corresponding to a full-time job.

Channel and audience growth

YouTube reported that by December 2021, there had been a significant increase in the number of channel subscribers. The information showed that 2 thousand channels had more than one million subscribers and that 20 thousand channels already had more than 200 thousand subscribers. This equates to an increase of more than 20% from December 2020.

A survey was also carried out to obtain information about insights of how the platform is collaborating with Brazilian culture and society. More than 7,000 people were interviewed in this investigation, among them were content producers and consumers of the content that is made available by YouTube.

The result showed that the platform had an impact of BRL 6 million on Brazilian GDP in 2021. This amount includes both the revenue obtained by the channels and the effects on the business related to the channels and extra income, that is, external to the creators’ channel. In general, brands that hire youtubers outside of Google.

Small and medium-sized companies also highlighted that YouTube helped a lot in publicizing their companies’ businesses during the pandemic, as it was through it that they obtained growth both in sales and in the reach of dissemination of their productions.

Oxford Economics reported that when owners of small, medium and large companies share content that informs, is creative and entertains their audience, they can turn their audience into customers in the future.

The platform also helps many people learn new skills, start businesses, create jobs and enrich their lives in different ways every day. In other words, users have a range of subjects and information that are gathered in the same place. They can search for specific content, watch tutorials of all genres and hear opinions directly from the people who are promoting their business.

In addition to being good for business, YouTube also helps users in pursuit of hobbies, educational research, and improving their skills through tips from those already in the same industry.