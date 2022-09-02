Zandvoort, day 1: Piastri confirmed, “orange sea” and Red Bull hiccup – 02/09/2022

Fridays in F1 have been busier backstage than on the track.

At Spa-Francorchamps last week was the announcement of Audi. In Zandvoort, today, between free training sessions, we watched the final chapter of the Alpine-Piastri-McLaren soap opera.

The FIA ​​Contract Recognition Committee won the case for the English team, who raced and, minutes later, confirmed their pairing for 2023: Norris and Piastri.

“The only contract to be recognized is between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022,” the decision reads.

The date is not a detail. It is a very important point to decipher the whole scroll.

The contract between Piastri and McLaren was signed on the Monday after the British GP at Silverstone.

Alonso only announced his departure from Alpine almost a month later, on August 1, after Hungary.

This reinforces the thesis that it was all a carefully coordinated movement, orchestrated by Briatore, Alonso’s manager and Webber’s old friend, who touches on Piastri’s career.

Alpine was sold for 30 days, believing it had Alonso and Piastri in its hands. The truth only emerged on August 2, when the Australian announced it and was promptly denied.

“We consider the matter closed and soon we will announce our line-up for 2023. Right now, our focus is the Dutch GP, trying to secure as many points as possible,” the French team said in a statement.

Diplomacy aside, the team is after Gasly, as I wrote here. In Zandvoort, the buzz points to a negotiation that is moving fast and that could culminate in the American Colton Herta taking the seat of AlphaTauri next year.

Determining the verdict was the fact that Piastri’s contract was not with the Alpine F1 Team, but with the automaker’s driver development program.

Then there was no way, it was easy for McLaren…

“I am extremely excited to be able to debut for such a prestigious team as McLaren and very grateful for the opportunity they have offered me,” Piastri said in a statement issued by the English team, eight-time Constructors’ World Champion.

On the track, on a sunny Friday, clear skies and orange bleachers, Mercedes took the first free session.

Russell clocked 1min12s455, 0s240 better than Hamilton. Verstappen was out on the track at the start of practice, with a transmission problem.

The second session started late because of interruptions in the Formula 2 classification _Drugovich, who is getting closer and closer to the title, took his fourth pole of the year. There was also a red flag: Tsunoda escaped at turn 10 and got stuck in the gravel.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc on the first day of free practice for the Dutch GP in Zandvoort Image: Ferrari

On the stopwatch, Ferraris ahead. Leclerc clocked 1min12s345, followed by Sainz, 0s004. Hamilton, Norris and Russell.

Verstappen was just eighth, 0s697 from the leader, and Pérez was 12th.

No, make no mistake. Red Bull is not in trouble. It was just a hiccup, a more complicated day than usual.

On Saturday, you can wait, the two will come with everything.