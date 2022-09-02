Zé Paulino freaks out when he sees Candoca without an alliance in Mar do Sertão

the beginning of Sertão Sea already seemed like the sweet end of a soap opera due to the intense romantic interactions between Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) and Candoca (Isadora Cruz), who were born for each other and were about to formalize their marriage in a ceremony that would bring together Canta Pedra in its entirety. But as not everything is a sea of ​​​​flowers, the cowboy completely goes out of his way when he is left to die by Tertulinho (Renato Góes) and, after a long period, he is outraged when he returns to the city and notices that the bride discarded her wedding ring. .

Everything turns upside down in Zé Paulino’s mind, who starts to adopt a bitter and vindictive attitude, starting a 10-year journey to become president of a large company and, with that, use his financial resources and human connections. powerful forces to ensure the extermination of all evils that have infiltrated your beloved city.

Candoca doesn’t get Zé Paulino out of his mind even for a moment. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Candoca doesn’t get Zé Paulino out of his mind even for a moment. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The rivals of Zé Paulino, who starts to present himself only as José Mendes in the second phase of Mar do Sertão, will be divided into different categories, highlighting Tertulinho as a mortal enemy at the top of the table and creating hooks to face other crucial problems, such as the mayor Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues) and the rest of the family of the playboy who stole his wife, after all, all their arrogance is connected to the terrible upbringing received by Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​and Deodora (Débora Bloch).

Zé Paulino will face powerful villains to restore peace in Canta Pedra and bring Candoca back to his arms. The journey will be long, and there is no doubt that viewers will be thrilled with each step.