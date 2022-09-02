Zé Paulino gathers strength to say his name and that of Candoca to Adamastor | come around

Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) tries to ask the cowboy some questions in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: after being presumed dead, Zé Paulino turns around and shocks Canta Pedra 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇
Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) wakes up and calls for Candoca in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
In this Thursday’s chapter, 01/09, Zé Paulino will wake up and call the name of the teacher of Canta Pedra. Scared, the pastor asks some questions wanting to help:
“Can you say your name?”, asks Adamastor, who wastes no time and puts the cowboy in an old wagon and leaves for the city in search of a hospital.
01 set
Thursday
Colonel laments with Deodora Dahomey’s refusal to receive the money. Tertulinho sees when Dahomey leaves the city. Tertulinho confronts the Colonel and ends up kicked out of the house. Candoca feels sick, and Dodôca worries. Candoca approves of Tertulinho’s attitudes, who declares himself again to the teacher. Zé paulino gathers strength to say his name and that of Candoca to Adamastor. Candoca finds out that she is pregnant with Zé Paulino. Dodôca asks Vespertino for money. Adamastor manages to take Zé Paulino to the medical center. Lorena reveals to Tertulinho about Candoca’s pregnancy. Adamastor looks for Candoca.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Check out what will happen this week in Mar do Sertão