10.4% of suspected cases were confirmed in Ceará

Ceará adds 654 notifications from monkeypox, of which 10.4% tested positive for the virus. There are 68 cases, 66 in men and two in women. Of the suspected cases, 274 (41.8%) have already been discarded. Another 27 (4.1%) were classified as probable and 285 (43.5%) as suspects, totaling 312 cases still under investigation.

Scenario was updated in a bulletin from the State Health Department (Sesa) published this Friday, 2nd. The most reported signs and symptoms in confirmed cases were rashobserved in 76.5% of patients, fever in 61.8% and adenomegaly (swelling of the ganglia or tongues) in 39.7%.

Of the ten municipalities that confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ceará, three — Caucaia, Maracanaú and Sobral — had less than one case per 100,000 inhabitants. Another three municipalities — Pacajus, Eusébio and Barbalha — had at least one case for every 100,000 inhabitants. Four municipalities — Russas, Jijoca de Jericoacoara, Itaitinga and Fortaleza — had two or more cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Precautions to avoid transmission

Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through personal contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids from an infected person or newly contaminated objects such as towels and bedding.

“Transmission through droplets generally requires closer contact between the infected patient and other people, which makes health workers, family members and intimate partners people at greater risk of infection”, he details.

Most cases have mild to moderate symptoms. Until August 31, 19,960 cases of Monkeypox were reported in the country. Of these, 5,037 (25.2%) cases were confirmed in 24 federated units of Brazil.

A person can transmit the disease from the time symptoms begin until the rash has completely healed and a new layer of skin forms. Additionally, pregnant women can transmit the virus to the fetus through the placenta.

The folder emphasizes that the incubation period of the disease is around six to 16 days, and can reach 21 days.

The typical cutaneous manifestation is of the vesicular papule type, preceded or not by fever with onset

sudden onset of lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes);

sudden onset of lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes); Other symptoms include fever, headache, arthralgia, asthenia, lymphadenopathy, muscle pain,

back pain, sore throat, chills, nausea, vomiting, local and generalized lymphadenopathy, conjunctivitis, cough, photosensitivity, bleeding signs, proctitis and penile edema;

back pain, sore throat, chills, nausea, vomiting, local and generalized lymphadenopathy, conjunctivitis, cough, photosensitivity, bleeding signs, proctitis and penile edema; Recently detected cases showed a preponderance of lesions in the genital and anal areas and mucosal involvement (oral, rectal and urethral);

Penile lesions have been common in cases of paraphimosis. The eruptions can affect regions such as the face, mouth, trunk, hands, feet or any other part of the body, including the genital and anal regions;

On the skin, red spots may appear on which vesicles (blisters) with secretion appear; later, these vesicles rupture, form a crust, and progress to healing;

The pain in these injuries can be quite intense and should be observed and managed properly.

