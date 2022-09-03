10 foods that will deflate your body







One diet anti–inflammatory is a food proposal that aims to reduce inflammation in the body. Thus, it is related to cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, anxiety, depression, diabetes (type II) and even some types of cancer, in addition to cases of depression and obesity.

When the body is inflamed, several changes occur in the body that act as red alerts indicating that something is not right. In this way, there is a reduction in the quality of life. Some of the signs are: irregularities in the intestine, energy fluctuation, excess oil on the skin, which cause pimples, and even dark circles.

According to studies by Harvard Health Publishing, certain eating habits can reinforce the condition of inflammation in the body. Thus, in order to reduce or prevent inflammation, meals must be balanced and full of nutrients. foods rich in antioxidant properties. You must include in menu foods rich in healthy fats (found in olive oil, nuts, almonds, avocados and fish), fruits and vegetables, in addition to cassava, sweet potatoes, cabotiá pumpkin, fresh herbs and spices.





What to Avoid on an Anti-Inflammatory Diet:

Sugary drinks: soft drinks and sweetened fruit juices;

soft drinks and sweetened fruit juices; Refined carbs: bread, white pasta;

bread, white pasta; Desserts: cookies, candy, cake and ice cream;

cookies, candy, cake and ice cream; Processed meats: turkey breast, bologna, sausages;

turkey breast, bologna, sausages; Processed snacks: filled biscuits, snacks;

filled biscuits, snacks; trans fats: foods with partially hydrogenated ingredients;

with partially hydrogenated ingredients; Alcohol: beer, gin, vodka, etc.

What can’t be missing in an anti-inflammatory diet:





purple grapes

Grapes contain plant compounds with properties anti–inflammatory and antioxidants. What’s more, they can reduce the risk of several pathologies, such as heart disease and obesity.

Red fruits

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries contain fiber and antioxidants that fight inflammation. Also, these fruits not only reduce existing inflammation, they also prepare the cells to better respond to any future inflammation.





Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in vitamins K and C, fiber and the minerals potassium and magnesium. These properties act positively in preventing the development of cancer.

Omega 3

Salmon and other fatty fish are rich in Omega-3, which acts in the prevention and treatment of various diseases. Diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, Alzheimer’s, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and cystic fibrosis are some examples.

In addition, Omega-3 is also beneficial in cases of autoimmune diseases such as lupus, psoriasis and multiple sclerosis.





Turmeric

Turmeric or turmeric is a tasty yellow-orange spice. It also has a variety of therapeutic properties, including anti–inflammatoryantioxidant, antimicrobial, as well as antiseptic and analgesic characteristics.

Green leaves

Spinach, kale, chard and arugula are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients such as folic acid, fiber and vitamins A, C, E and K. It is worth remembering that increased consumption of fruits and vegetables has been widely recommended. As a key component of a diet healthy, these leaves help reduce the risk of major chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading causes of death worldwide.





Avocado

Avocados are sources of healthy fats, which help reduce cholesterol and joint inflammation. In addition, avocados contain vitamins C, E and K, in addition to offering manganese, selenium and zinc.

tomatoes

Tomatoes are a source of “lycopene”, which is the pigment that gives red and pink fruits. It is a nutrient with antioxidant properties associated with health benefits, ranging from heart health to protection against sunburn and certain types of cancer.





Extra virgin olive oil

Olive oil contains compounds responsible for its benefits anti-inflammatories, antioxidants and antimicrobials. Incidentally, its anti-inflammatory action is so effective that it has been compared to the drug “Ibuprofen”.

chia

Chia seeds are known as a superfood. They offer all nine essential amino acids and are therefore a high quality plant protein. In addition, more than 80% of the carbohydrate content of the seeds is in the form of fiber.

Consultancy: nutritionist Dr. Marianna Magri