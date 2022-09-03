10 years ago: Atletico-MG idol, Hulk broke record in selling R$ 153 million to Zenit | athletic-mg

Today at Atlético-MG, Hulk became an idol of the Rooster with last year’s titles, and was experiencing one of the heydays of his career a decade ago. He left Portugal with national titles, the 2011 Europa League, and many goals. To repeat the role in Russia. He arrived at Zenit as the second most expensive Brazilian player in history, and the fifth largest transaction in history.

In the book written alongside journalist Cahê Mota – Incredible – 2021 at Galo, a memorable year -, Hulk recalled that arriving at Zenit was to face a jealous locker room in front of the most expensive foreigner in the club’s history. He also got into an argument with coach Luciano Spaletti after being sacked from a game against Milan in the Champions League.

– I even asked the president to return the money invested out of my own pocket and leave. After that, he cleaned the locker room and everything worked out. We were champions, and today I have Russian friends. I did everything to make the passage in St. Petersburg a positive one, he wrote.

From 26 to 30, Hulk stayed at Zenit and made solid numbers. He recorded 94 goals and 60 assists in 179 total matches. Almost equal to the four years he spent at Porto (95 goals in 181 matches).

Hulk was second only to Kaká in the list of the most expensive Brazilians. The attacking midfielder left Milan to play for Real Madrid in 2009 for €65 million. He equaled Luis Figo, who Real Madrid himself bought from Barcelona in 2000 (then the biggest purchase in history).

The trio trailed behind Cristiano Ronaldo (€94 million from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009), Zidane (€73.5 million from Juventus to Real Madrid in 2001) and Ibrahimovic (€69.5 million). million, from Inter Milan to Barcelona in 2009).

Currently, the top-5 biggest transactions in football are as follows:

Neymar: 222 million, from Barcelona to PSG (2017)

Mbappé: 180 million, from Monaco to PSG (2018)

Coutinho: 145 million, from Liverpool to Barcelona (2018)

João Félix: 126 million, from Benfica to Atlético de Madrid (2019)

Griezmann: 120 million from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona (2019)

Jack Grealish: 117 million from Aston Villa to Manchester City (2021)

Hulk’s account of his times at Zenit:

“In Russia, it was quiet, but troubled at first. My arrival at Zenit caused a lot of jealousy among the Russian players in the dressing room, and they plotted against me and against Witsel, a Belgian defensive midfielder who was from Benfica.

They said that we were not Messi and Iniesta for the club to invest so much. Even President Vladimir Putin spoke about us, and it was a delicate first year. We scored goals and the players didn’t celebrate.

I even asked the president to return the money invested out of my own pocket and leave. After that, he cleaned the locker room and everything worked out. We were champions and today I have Russian friends. I did everything I could to make the trip to St Petersburg a positive one.”