1914 Ford Model T Caravan was one of the world’s first motorhomes

Motorhome Ford Model T Motor Caravan goes up for auction.

1914 Ford Model T Motor Caravan is a real house on wheels
A real house on wheels goes up for auction in September, in the UK, and shows that the motorhome concept is much older than expected. The vehicle was built in 1914 (shortly before the start of World War I), from the chassis of a Ford T, for a member of the Bentall family, founders of the British department store that bears the same name.

It is one of the first known motorhomes and perhaps the oldest still in existence. The chassis of the 1914 Ford Model T Caravan was prepared by Baico, who enlarged and reinforced the structure. The bodywork, which looks more like a little house, was signed by Dunton of Reading, which already had expertise in building this type of vehicle. According to the auction house, the company was famous for its quality.

1914 Ford Model T Caravan Was Abandoned, Found And Refurbished

It is known that the first owner sold the motorhome in the 1920s. At some stage of its existence, the vehicle was abandoned, until it was found in Shepperton, a city 24 kilometers from London, in the 1970s.

According to Bonhams, which is responsible for the auction, the 1914 Ford Model T Caravan was restored by Leo Smith and his friend Robin Tanner, who was a carpenter. To the surprise of those involved, more than 95% of the body’s original wood was still in good condition. Still, the restoration lasted four years.

From there, the vehicle was entered into the HCVC London-Brighton (a commercial vehicle rally) in 1976, winning seven awards, including the grand prize. Since then the motorhome has participated in other rallies and historical vehicle shows.

Details of the vehicle up for auction

It is no exaggeration to say that the driver’s seat of the 1914 Ford Model T Caravan is a sofa, covered in leather, that can be rotated 180 degrees to serve as a seat for the living room. In this “room” there is a wood stove (for cooking and heating) whose chimney was surrounded by a cupboard for better use of space. A larger closet is available just ahead, also in wood.

Also in the living room there is a folding table and another seat. The back is dedicated to the bedroom, which has a double bunk that provides four beds, plus a wardrobe. The windows have been draped in green velvet and the floor is in polished pine.

On the outside there are several compartments to store objects, as well as lanterns for external lighting. The wooden body has several windows and light entrances. The shape of the roof resembles that of a train car. Access to the interior of the motorhome is via a ladder, and the double-leaf door has a small mailbox.

The standard engine of a Ford T at that time had a volumetric capacity of 2.9 liters, with 20 hp of power, reaching a maximum speed of 72 km/h. The vehicle is expected to be sold at auction for an amount between 20,000 and 30,000 Pounds Sterling (something between R$120,000 and R$180,000).

