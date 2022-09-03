2023 MINIMUM WAGE: Federal Government ANNOUNCES a new FORECAST

O Federal government announced the minimum wage value of 2023, estimated at R$ 1,302. The new amount corresponds to an increase of R$ 90 compared to the current national floor.

In any case, it is important to emphasize that despite the readjustment, the minimum wage will not have a real increase. This is because the correction is made only based on the inflation rate of the previous year, in this case, 2022.

The new value of the minimum wage was presented in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), delivered to the National Congress. However, the amount can be changed until the beginning of 2023, when this year’s inflation will be defined.

according to Ministry of Economythe National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures the inflation of those earning up to five minimum wages, will end in 2020 with 7.2%.

2023 Minimum Wage Will Have No Real Gain?

At first, with the correction of the minimum wage according to the INPC percentage, the Federal Government indicates that it will not give a real increase for Brazilians. In fact, the salary increase is just a replacement for inflation. That means workers just won’t lose purchasing power.

It’s as if the salary increase only served to compensate for the purchasing capacity that Brazilians have. In practice, citizens will not be able to buy what they already bought, but they will not be able to increase their purchasing power any further.

Until 2019, the floor received a real gain, as it was not only adjusted for inflation. At the time, the calculation was based on the GDP of the previous two years and the inflation related to the INPC.

Evolution of the minimum wage

The current minimum wage, that is, from 2022, is equivalent to R$ 1,212. The value was established based on the INPC calculated in 2021, which totaled 10.02%. The value represents a not very significant evolution of the floor over the years. See below:

May 2004: R$ 260.00;

May 2005: BRL 300.00;

April 2006: BRL 350.00;

April 2007: BRL 380.00;

March 2008: BRL 415.00;

February 2009: BRL 465.00;

January 2010: BRL 510.00;

January 2011: BRL 545.00;

January 2012: BRL 622.00;

January 2013: BRL 678.00;

January 2014: BRL 724.00;

January 2015: BRL 788.00;

January 2016: BRL 880.00;

January 2017: BRL 937.00;

January 2018: BRL 954.00;

January 2019: BRL 998.00;

January 2020: BRL 1,045.00;

January 2021: BRL 1,100.00;

January 2022: BRL 1,212.00.