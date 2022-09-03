5 foods to eliminate the tummy







Abdominal fat: 5 foods that eliminate the belly Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

With summer closer and closer, the rush to get rid of that little belly only increases. But anyone who thinks it’s just an aesthetic issue is wrong. That’s because abdominal fat can compromise the health of the patient, including increasing the risks of cardiovascular diseases.

How to get rid of belly fat with food

A study by the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine (IUMSP) in partnership with the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), reveals that some foods can help eliminate belly fat.

The survey was carried out with more than 1,300 Swiss, in a sample of adults between 18 and 75 years old. During the survey, the diet of the participants was evaluated through two 24-hour food recalls. The study defined dietary patterns using a principal component analysis, based on the intake of 22 specific breakfast food groups.

In it, it was shown that participants who drank a balanced coffee, such as smoothies, oatmeal, eggs, yogurt and whey protein, had less abdominal fat than those who consumed cereal or toast for the first meal of the day. Nutritionist Marianne Fazzi, specializing in weight loss, explains why these foods are among the greatest allies of fat loss.

Whey protein

According to the nutritionist, protein provides more satiety compared to carbohydrates. “The act of taking whey protein can help control blood glucose, as proteins have a lower glycemic index than carbohydrates. prolonged period of satiety”, he explains.

smoothies

Marianne warns us not to miss out on fruits and vegetables for breakfast. “Consuming fruits and vegetables in this meal is ideal to promote satiety and reduce the risk of diseases, since they are foods rich in fiber. Smoothies are practical and delicious options that also help to speed up metabolism depending on the ingredients used”, he indicates.

oatmeal porridge

“Oatmeal is a source of fiber. It helps to control cholesterol levels, in addition to contributing to intestinal health. Oatmeal is a healthy preparation that prolongs the feeling of satiety, since its digestion is easy and slow. , contributing to weight loss”, comments the specialist.

However, she warns of the amount of food ingested. “Oats can have the opposite effect if ingested in large quantities, such as constipation and a slow and difficult digestion. It is always worth remembering the importance of having a balanced diet, with the follow-up of a nutritionist”, he highlights.

Eggs

“Omelet, scrambled egg, poached egg or boiled egg. No matter how you prepare it, egg protein provides satiety and reduces the chances of having extra meals, in addition to being rich in essential nutrients. your breakfast menu”, he recommends.

According to the nutritionist, the egg also has a high amount of amino acids. In addition, it does not have high levels of calories and carbohydrates. That’s why it’s an excellent option for those on a low-carb diet, for example.

Yogurt

Natural yogurts are rich in protein and healthy fats. Therefore, they can be allies of a balanced and healthy diet. “These foods should be consumed in a moderate way. The consumer should always opt for versions with a natural flavor, without sugar and with few ingredients”, comments Marianne.

Slimming and belly fat

In addition to foods that help eliminate abdominal fat, Marianne explains that weight loss is a mathematical game, of eating less and spending more. Therefore, the most effective method of weight loss is to find the saboteur of your diet.

“What prevents you from losing weight? It is necessary to accompany the patient, make an evaluation, prepare a menu and a food plan that the patient can put into practice. Of course, respecting their routine, habits and biotype. It is basically working on a change in behavior, and not just a diet”, concludes the nutritionist.