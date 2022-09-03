5 more advantageous used cars than the new Citroën C3







New Citroen C3 1.0 Live Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

The new Citroën C3 is making a name for itself because of its innovative proposal, both in terms of design and price, as the R$68,990 requested by the automaker makes the new hatch one of the most affordable vehicles in the segment.

But it is important to remember that this value refers to the entry version of the new line, the Life, which has a 1.0 engine with 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm and a five-speed manual gearbox and a basic package of standard equipment, which includes air -conditioning, electrically operated front windows and locks, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitor, in addition to the mandatory dual airbags, stability and traction controls with hill start assistant.

Multimedia center, alloy wheels or even a prosaic rear window wiper with defroster are not even offered as options. Anyone who wants these items needs to purchase a superior (and more expensive) version.

We then selected five used models with five years of use that cost less than the entry-level version of the new Citroën C3, but that offer more, both in terms of engines and equipment (remembering that prices are from the Fipe September list) . Check it out below.





Hyundai HB20X Premium 1.6 16V aut. Photo: Hyundai / Disclosure

. Hyundai HB20X 1.6 Premium automatic (2017) – R$ 68,410

The adventurous version of the HB20 has a 1.6 16V flex engine with 128 hp and 16.5 kgfm (with ethanol) and a six-speed automatic transmission, which translates into more comfort and performance, even with the car loaded. The model no longer stands out so much in traffic, but no one will say that it is an ugly car. The consumption of 7.1 km/l in the city and 8.7 km/l on the highway (with ethanol) is one of its weaknesses.





Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.6 16V aut. Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

. Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.6 automatic (2017): R$ 61,885

The compact station flaunts the model’s old look, but still appeals to station wagon fans and those who need a little more luggage space. The 1.6 16V engine, with 122 hp and 16.4 kgfm (with ethanol) provides good drivability – although it leaves something to be desired in terms of consumption – aided by the efficient (but old-fashioned) four-speed automatic transmission. It only runs 6.8 km/l in the city and 7.9 km/l on highways.





Renault Stepway 1.6 16V aut. Photo: Renault / Publicity

. Renault Stepway 1.6 16V (2017): BRL 53,241

This option is more suitable for those who need more internal space – one of the main advantages of the hatch. The “urban adventurer” version displays a look that still pleases, as well as the good 1.6 engine with 118 hp and 16 kgfm (fueled with ethanol). The model did not offer an automatic transmission, but the manual gearbox does not present chronic problems and still helps with ethanol consumption, which is 8.6 km/l on urban roads and 9.2 km/l on highways.





Toyota Etios Cross 1.5 16V auto. Photo: Toyota / Publicity

. Toyota Etios Cross 1.5 automatic (2017): BRL 60,715

Let’s agree that the Toyota Etios Cross doesn’t care about the design – the main negative aspect of the car, admittedly. On the other hand, there is also no denying that the compact offers a very good driving experience, and the 1.5 16V engine with 107 hp and 14.7 kgfm contributes a lot to that. So much so that not even the old-fashioned (but efficient) four-speed automatic transmission harms ethanol consumption, which is a reasonable 8.1 km/l on urban circuits and 9.2 km/l on highways.





VW CrossFox 1.6 i-Motion Photo: VW / Publicity

. VW CrossFox 1.6 i-Motion (2017: BRL 60,024

VW’s adventurous compact left many people homesick because of the higher driving position and the model’s good dynamic behavior. The version with the i-Motion robotic gearbox (with a clutch) was not very successful, but there are those who defend the practicality of the system, which requires some adaptation to avoid “hiccups” in gear changes. On the other hand, the 1.6 liter engine with 120 hp and 16.8 kgfm remains high in terms of robustness.