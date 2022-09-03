6 interesting facts about the actor

Keanu Reeves at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves reserves curiosities that go beyond the big screen

Actor turns 58 this Friday (2) and more than three decades of career

We’ve gathered facts about his life beyond the movies

Keanu Reeves turns 58 years old this Friday (2) and more than three decades of artistic career on screen. Marked by his leading role in the “Matrix” franchise, the actor also starred in hits such as “John Wick”, “Maximum Speed” and “Devil’s Advocate”.

Known worldwide for his films, he is one of Hollywood’s top stars. However, his life beyond cinematographic productions reserves curiosities that you may not know. Check out 7 facts about the life of Keanu Reeves:

Coca-Cola boy

In 1983, Keanu Reeves was the star of Coca-Cola advertising in place of the famous polar bear that dominates the brand’s commercials. He played a young cyclist who was being coached by his father.

Only in 2018, during an interview with “The Late Show with James Corden”, this information was made public and the actor watched the commercial on the show’s stage. Check it out from 1:18:

20 years without relationships

Quite discreet about his love life, Keanu Reeves went two decades without appearing publicly accompanied after a last relationship in 1999. It was at a Gucci party, in November 2019, that the actor introduced the plastic artist Alexandra Grant to the public as his girlfriend.

They arrived hand in hand at the Los Angeles event, as the actor’s first public romantic record in 20 years.

In fact, the “Matrix” star had never posed with a girlfriend on a red carpet. According to DailyMail it was the first time this had happened in more than 30 years of career.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Married without knowing

Keanu Reeves accidentally made his vows official with Winona Ryder in 1992 while filming “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, Reeves and Ryder talked about what happened. “I swear to God! I believe we are married in real life,” said the actress.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder in “Dracula”, 1992. Photo: Disclosure

That’s because director Francis Ford Coppola wanted to make the wedding scene very real and called a real Roman priest to participate in the recordings. Therefore, performing a religious ceremony identical to the one that takes place in real life would be a real wedding.

“We shot the whole scene and he did the whole celebration. So I think we’re married,” she concluded. “But did we say ‘accepted’?” Reeves asked. “Don’t you remember? It was Valentine’s Day,” Ryder replied. “Oh my God, we’re married!” he added.

Coppola still agreed with the conclusion. “This is quite authentic and I thought it was really beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony with a priest. So when we were done, we realized that Keanu and Winona were really married because of the scene and the ceremony,” he said.

accessible icon

In 2022, Keanu Reeves was among the guests at a wedding of strangers at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. That’s because he was staying at the place and was called unpretentiously by the groom when they met at the bar.

However, Nikki and James Roadnight had no idea that the Hollywood star would, in fact, attend the ceremony. “He was very friendly and said he would stop by the party later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was nice that my husband spoke to him!” Nikki told the Newswire.

“He was so nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to take some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! So he took the opportunity to talk to some of our guests and take more pictures!”, completed the bride. Check photos:

Almost changed name

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Reeves revealed that he almost changed his name under pressure from his agents after becoming a movie star.

But the actor’s suggestion was Chuck Spaldina, which did not please the managers. Next, he thought of Templeton Page Tylor, but his real name prevailed.

motorcycle fan

In an interview with Esquire, the actor revealed that he owns a collection of motorcycles. He even founded his own motorcycle company, called Arch Motorcycle Company, in partnership with designer Gard Hollinger. The workshop houses its vehicles and also launches exclusive motorcycles.

Because of his passion for two wheels, Keanu Reeves got a big scar on his belly after suffering a serious accident in Topanga Canyon, California, due to having his headlights off at night. “I call it the devil’s ride. That’s where things are going wrong. But there are other times when you go fast, or too fast, for joy. I remember saying in my head, ‘I’m going to die,'” he said. him in an interview with Rolling Stone.