8 clubs are fined by UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play; PSG fine scares

UEFA has punished eight European football teams for fair play. The entity did not overlook the recent irregularities of teams from the old continent, which will have about 3 to 4 years to regulate the situation or pay the full fine. PSG, of Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, is the club that has the highest amount to be paid.

PSG’s total fine imposed by UEFA is the largest among the other 7 clubs. The Paris club will have to pay up to 65 million euros if it does not update the amount with UEFA. In order not to have to pay the full fine, PSG will have to pay around 10 million euros immediately to the entity.

Manchester City is off the list of the entity, as, this season, the Manchester club sold something around 120 million euros in signings – therefore, it is not present in the UEFA list. On the other hand, clubs with a financial power inferior to the powers of Europe, such as Roma, are present, and will have to pay up to 35 million euros if they do not settle the accounts with the entity.

