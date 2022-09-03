9 dogs die after eating a snack of the same brand in MG and SP

The Civil Police is investigating the death of at least nine dogs that fell ill after ingesting Bassar snacks in Minas Gerais and São Paulo. According to Danúbia Quadros, from the Specialized Police Department in Consumer Protection of Minas Gerais, seven cases were registered in the state and another two in São Paulo. In addition to the deaths, there are reports of six hospitalizations of animals facing health problems after consuming the product.

Among the deaths recorded, six were in the city of Belo Horizonte and another two in São Paulo. The most recent, according to Danubia, took place in Piumhi, about 294 km from the capital of Minas Gerais. However, the tutor who reported the death said that the product was purchased in the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the delegate, the victims are usually small and have had seizures, diarrhea and vomiting after eating the food. The snacks are of three different types, but all of the Bassar brand. Among them is Bone Everyday. The other two were not named.

“We already have a preliminary report suggesting intoxication of the animals”, she said, warning that new cases do not stop arriving. “We have received many reports from veterinarians in general. Mainly the veterinarian from the first clinic that treated the two puppies that died is in contact with me all the time. [afirmando] receive news even from veterinarians in other states.”

It is suspected that there are other victims also in the state of Goiás. However, the delegate warns that the police will only be able to investigate if they are reported by the tutors themselves and there is evidence of ingestion of the product.

“As has been reported, there are already some investigations here at the specialized police station and we have this preliminary report. Now, tutors have to be careful when buying and offering these snacks to puppies. And those who have animals that are feeling sick, in addition to necessary care in relation to the pets, it is necessary that they look for a police station”, he guides.

In social networks, tutors have warned about the consumption of products. Among one of the reports is that of Nayele de Freitas. The user reported that she offered a bone called “Everyday” on July 31.

“My dog ​​ate this snack/bone and, on the same day, he had acute renal failure. He was duly monitored by a nephrologist and stayed in the ICU waiting for a place for hemodialysis, but there was no time. Surreal to call the company and know that the batch proven with ethylene glycol intoxication is what he ate,” she wrote.

Nothing in the world will make up for my dog’s life and lessen a deep pain that I will have all the days of my life.

In a statement, Bassar Pet Food stated that it would be in solidarity “with all pet owners, our consumers, partners”.

“We are the most interested in clarifying the case, so the company has been taking all measures to clarify the fact, which took us by surprise, since the day it received the first report of possible intoxication”, says a statement.

The company also claims that it has started to withdraw the Bone Everyday product from the market, from batches 3554 and 3775. “We have never been in a similar situation before. More than 5 years of history prove the confidence in our manufacturing processes. products and for the well-being and satisfaction of our customers”, says a statement.

“Our factory was inspected more than once in recent days by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, who attested that the plant meets all food and production safety standards. The MAPA reports [Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento] they also prove that there is no contamination in the production line. It is essential to clarify that there is no conclusive report on the cause of death of any of the dogs.”

The company also advises that it is available to ask questions about the batches under analysis through the SAC.

O UOL contacted MAPA to confirm the company’s version. The report also asked the SSP-SP (Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo) to confirm whether there were formal complaints about deaths of dogs after eating snacks in the state. The text will be updated as soon as there is a manifestation of both institutions.