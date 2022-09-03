A LARGE RETAIL NETWORK WILL BE BUILT IN SALVADOR IN ONE OF THE BEST NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE CITY

The Leroy Merlin chain of stores, one of the largest in the world in the sale of building materials, finishes, decorations and appliances, will be implemented in Salvador. The TRX real estate fund signed a contract for the construction of the first store of the chain, which belongs to the French group Adeo, in Bahia. The land, which has already been purchased, has 26 thousand m2 and is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Salvador. But the location was not disclosed.

The investment will exceed R$ 50 million and the funds raised will be used over the next six months for the acquisition of land, legal proceedings and the start of construction of the facilities. The store should be ready in 18 months.

According to the fund manager, the moment for large retail chains is one of expansion, as e-commerce will advance, but the store will continue to play a fundamental role, because consumers want to buy and receive the product as quickly as possible and physical points become strategic for logistics, because they work as a point of sale and as a warehouse for stock, which allows delivery as quickly as possible”,

According to the manager, even without the atypical contracts, the structures being built by TRX11 have great potential for appreciation. With information from Valor Econômico.