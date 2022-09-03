ACT signed and all rights guaranteed until 2024

This Friday 2nd, the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT) was signed for Caixa employees, which will be valid for the next two years (September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2024). The ACT was approved by public bank workers in an electronic meeting, within the scope of the National Banking Campaign 2022.

On the same day, a Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category was signed and, with this, bank employees will have all rights guaranteed until August 31, 2024. See at the end of the text the rules of Fenaban’s economic clauses.

Caixa’s ACT guarantees all the previous rights of the last agreement, such as the maintenance of the Social PLR, the advance on vacation, the night shift, the Internal Accident Prevention Commission (Cipa), the promotion by merit, and other clauses.

An important achievement is the inclusion in the ACT of a clause on the control of working hours with electronic time points for employees working from home. The payment of subsistence allowance, right to disconnection is also resolved; and other issues discussed at the table with Fenaban, which will be included in the CCT.

The Profit and/or Results Sharing (PLR) also remains the same as in the 2020 agreement. In addition, a bipartite Working Group (WG) will be created, with representation of the workers and the bank, starting in October and ending on the day December 31, 2022, a claim from employees to ensure transparency in PLR payment, once defined.

Other advances were the creation of the working conditions WG, as of March 2023, and another specific one on minute functions, that is, the resumption of discussions on work in the cash, treasury and pledge appraisers, with a deadline for resolution.

Meal and meal vouchers are also maintained on leave and other absences, a right that Caixa’s management wanted to withdraw, but the Employees’ Executive Committee (CEE/Caixa) was indisputably against it.

“The renewal of the Caixa’s ACT and the banking CCT on this date is very important, because both instruments expired on August 31. Even so, pressured by the end of the ultra-activeness that had occurred in the labor reform, we reached an agreement that maintained very important achievements accumulated in previous years that suffered direct and indirect attacks from this government and the current management of the company.” Vivian Sá, director of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, from Apcef/SP, and representative of Fetec-CUT/SP at CEE/Caixa.

“With the beginning of the electoral campaign and the proximity of the elections, it is essential that Caixa employees are very well informed about the proposals of the candidates and president, deputy and senator, because voting has consequences, and we cannot count on aligned representatives. with the agenda of entrepreneurs and the market, as this will mean withdrawal of rights and privatizations”, says Tamara Siqueira, director of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region for Caixa Econômica Federal.

PLR Box 2022

“After the negotiations, we charged Caixa regarding the advance of the 1st installment of the PLR, which needs to be paid until September 30th and Caixa confirmed its commitment to advance until next Friday, September 9th.”

Readjustments of bank employees in 2022 and 2023

Adjustments for 2022:

10% increase in food vouchers (VA) and meal vouchers (VR), plus a 14th food basket of R$ 1,000.00 (payable until October);

Readjustment of 13% for the additional portion of Profit Sharing (PLR) and 8% for other fixed amounts;

Adjustment of 8% in salaries and in all other funds provided for in the CCT, such as daycare/nanny assistance (the adjustment corresponds to 91% of the inflation projected for the base date of bank employees, which is 8.83%).

For 2023:

Replacement of inflation (INPC), plus a real increase of 0.5% for salaries, PLR, VA/VR and all other economic clauses.