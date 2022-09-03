Activision Blizzard: CEO Bobby Kotick Releases New Thoughts on Merger with Microsoft

The CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, talks in a letter about the merger with Microsoft and current progress. His words complement Microsoft’s response to the CMA.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has expressed concern about the merger of the two companies. An investigation could therefore be stepped up, as can be read in this report.

Shortly afterward, Phil Spencer also spoke about the concerns. In an article, the CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division tries to eliminate just that and talks about the goals that are intended with the merger and that a merger will benefit gamers.

Now Bobby Kotick has commented on the merger of the two companies and the progress made in this regard. The CEO of Activision Blizzard believes that the acquisition will take place in Microsoft’s current fiscal yearwhich ends in June 2023. The process would also proceed as expected, with some countries having already given their approval.

Regarding the UK regulator’s concerns, it has entered the second phase of review and “will continue to work fully with its regulators whenever approvals are required”.

Kotick believes that the measures taken by the authorities arenot suitable in view of the aggressive incursion into the gaming industry by numerous companies.

“As many companies in our industry continue to aggressively invest in the gaming industry, including many of the world’s largest technology and media companies, government bodies are taking appropriate and targeted steps to better understand our industry and the growing competition around the world.” . “From SeptemberI will initiate the town halls to update everyone on our continued progress towards the our future as part from one of the most admired companies in the world“.

