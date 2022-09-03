Actress Jane Fonda announces she has cancer

American actress and activist Jane Fonda84 years old, announced this Friday, September 2, that has cancer and has started chemotherapy.

The two-Oscar winner has pledged to fight the disease. “I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatment“, he posted on Instagram. “It’s a very treatable cancer, 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

An environmentalist and Democratic Party voter, she lamented that other people in her situation don’t have the same opportunities. “Nearly every family in the United States has had to deal with cancer at some point, but many don’t have access to the quality health care I receive.”

Jane Fonda first appeared on screen in 1960 and won the Oscar for best actress for her performance in the films “Klute” (1971) and “Bitter Home” (1978). She also participates in the successful series “Grace and Frankie” available on Netflix.

