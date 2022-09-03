ADHD is more marked in men who practice weightlifting

According to a recent study published in Scientific Reportsmen who use or have used EAA (Anabolic Androgenic Steroids) are more likely to have ADHD symptoms (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder) than those who have never used these products.

The health effects of EAA use can be harmful and the factors that predispose people to use these steroids are not well understood. Its use can have negative effects such as mood disorders, cardiovascular disease and disruptions in cognitive and behavioral processes.

Steroid use and individuals with ADHD

However, study author Emilie Kildal and colleagues explain that the prevalence of ADHD is higher in athletes of all levels and sports, ranging from 7% to 11%, than in the general population. Without taking into account the fact that individuals with ADHD are at greater risk of substance use, which, in theory, may include the use of AAS.

Objective of the study carried out

The aim of the study was to determine whether AAS use in weight lifters (men) is related to ADHD symptoms. For this, the researchers gathered a sample of 134 people who have been practicing this sport for more than 18 years from the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Oslo University Hospital.

As a result, one group reported current or previous use of AAS (with at least one year of cumulative use) and the other group reported no use (or similar drugs). Participants completed eight neuropsychological tests for a cognitive assessment as well as a self-assessment related to ADHD symptoms.

Conclusion

The researchers found that ADHD symptoms were greater in AAS users compared to non-users. The percentage of users who presented symptoms in the clinical environment was also higher than that of non-users. Although years of AAS use were not associated, early use was associated with more symptoms.

Thus, the findings suggest that ADHD symptoms are more common among weightlifters who use AAS. Finally, recognizing a relationship between ADHD symptoms and steroid use can guide prevention strategies against its application in sports.