Afghan denounces former Taliban officer for rape and forced marriage in video that went viral – News

Afghan Elaha Delawarzai accused Qari Saeed Khosti, a former Taliban spokeswoman, of raping her and forcing her to marry him, in a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to the young woman, Khosti, who worked at the Interior Ministry, raped her for the first time in an intelligence agency office, where she was being held in custody.





“I was beaten several times, I was raped and I didn’t know what to do”, says Delawarzai during the video. “Saeed Khosti filmed me and threatened to publish the images.”

“These may be my last words. He’s going to kill me, but it’s better to die once than to die several times,” continued the victim.

A video circulating on the internet shows Elaha Delawarzai lying with multiple injuries in a hospital.







The young woman also explains that she tried to flee from Afghanistan to Pakistan, but was arrested on the border between the two countries. The Taliban forced her to apologize to her husband and to kiss his feet.

Qari Saeed Khosti denied the allegations in a Twitter post. According to him, it was Delawarzai who proposed to him and the divorce has already been completed. He said the young woman “insulted Islamic values”, which could put her life at risk under the Taliban rule.









نه می وهلې ، نه ټکولې ، د خپل شرعي صلاحیت مې وکړه وکړه او ژوند لاره مې طلاق مې ورکړو. په خپلې ناسنجول شوې نکاح سخت یم ، د اسلامي امارت مجاهدینو افغان نه بښنه بښنه. پروردګار دې معافي راته وکړي. — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) August 31, 2022











According to the Rukhshana Media portal, from Afghan journalist Zahra Joya, many Taliban officers began marrying several times after the group regained power in Afghanistan a year ago. Many of these marriages may have been forced and involve rural afghanswho have even fewer resources to file complaints.

The portal also reported that, according to an anonymous source, Delawarzai was transferred to a safe house after her video went viral.



