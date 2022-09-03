After 18 years, the great names of Senhora do Destino have already left

Many had no idea of ​​the large number of deaths involving actors who were in the soap opera.

Lady of destination was originally shown on Globo’s screen between 2004 and 2005, having been rerun a few times. And after almost 20 years since the end of the telenovela, about 14% of the 51 actors who were part of the telenovela’s cast are no longer with us.

Of them, the absence that is most felt is that of the actor Jose Wilker, who in the telenovela played the character Giovanni Improtta, the ‘phelomenal’. The character’s success was so much that in 2013, he won a movie, which took the character’s name in the title. In addition, a book was also released, written by Aguinaldo Silva, author of Senhora do Destino. The actor, it is worth saying, died in April 2014, in his sleep, victim of a massive heart attack.

BELOW, CHECK OUT OTHER NAMES FROM THE SOAP THAT ALSO DIED

Ruth de SouzaMarina, died at the age of 98, on July 28, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, a victim of pneumonia.

Neuza AmaralDona Mena, died on April 19, 2017, aged 86, of a pulmonary embolism.

Aracy Cardosomother of Leila, died on December 26, 2017, in Rio de Janeiro, aged 80, victim of a pulmonary infection.

Chaguinhawho in the telenovela was Porteiro, died at the age of 83, of undisclosed causes, on December 3, 2014.

Ivan Candidowho in Senhora do Destino was the Detective, died on May 31, 2016, aged 84, from pneumonia.

Lucy Mafra, Rita’s Neighbor, died on December 5, 2014, aged 60, with multiple organ failure, respiratory failure and lung cancer. In her last years of life, she had an intense depression.

Nildo Parente, The Doctor. Guilherme, died on January 31, 2011, aged 75, one month after having suffered a stroke.

Thelma RestonJacira, died on December 20, 2012, at age 75, she had been treated for breast cancer since 2009 and had metastasized.

Raul Cortez, Pedro (Barão de Bonsucesso), died on July 18, 2006, aged 73, in São Paulo. Since 2004, he had been battling a tumor in the pancreas and small intestine.

Nelson Xavierwho played Sebastião in the soap opera, died on May 10, 2017, at age 75, in Uberlândia, MG, a victim of lung cancer.

Mara Manzanwho in the telenovela was Janice, died at the age of 57, a victim of lung cancer.

Flávio Migliacciowho in Senhora do Destino was Jacques, died on May 4, 2020, at the age of 85, at his place, in Serra do Sambê, in the Rio Bonito municipality.

Yoná Magalhães, Flaviana in the telenovela’s story, died on October 20, 2015, at the age of 80. The last work of the actress was in the soap opera Sangue Bom, in 2013.

Italo RossiAlfred in Senhora do Destino, died on August 2, 2011, at age 80, from respiratory complications, months after completing 60 years of career.

Tônia Carrerowas Berthe Legrand in the plot, the actress died on March 3, 2018, at age 95, a victim of cardiac arrest during surgery to remove an ulcer in the sacral bone.

Claudio Correa e Castroin Senhora do Destino was Afonso, he died on August 16, 2005, aged 77, due to multiple organ failure.

Miriam Piresthe actress died while filming Senhora do Destino, a victim of toxoplasmosis, on September 7, 2004, at age 77.