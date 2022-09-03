After all, what is the correct side of using aluminum foil?

Who has never been confused when using the aluminum paper? Is the glossy side or the matte side the one in contact with the food? How to ensure that food is protected? Overall, these are common questions for anyone who cooks and doesn’t always know how to use the equipment available.

To understand this issue, it is important to know more about the function of aluminum foil and the science behind how it acts in the face of heat. Check out more about the correct side of using aluminum foil below:

Which side of aluminum foil is correct?

First of all, the bright side must always be in contact with food, so it is possible to reflect as much heat as possible. As a result, the food will be cooked more efficiently and faster.

Commonly, when food is in the oven, it becomes a source of heat, because it also emits radiation. Therefore, the shiny side must be facing the food, so that the radiation will reflect on the paper and return to the food, keeping it warm.

In this way, it is possible for the cooking to happen faster, as there is a constant containment and return of the temperature. In short, it’s as if the shiny side creates a kind of oven, and the trapped steam helps with cooking.

However, if the proposal is to keep a product in the fridge so that it stays cold longer, it is necessary to wrap the food with the matte side in contact with the food. In all cases, you should be aware of tears or air inlets, which can contaminate the food.