After leaving Real Madrid, full-back Marcelo announced by the Greek team

photo: Olympiacos Twitter After becoming a Real Madrid legend, Marcelo goes to Greece Brazilian winger Marcelo, 34, is from a new home. The Real Madrid legend, who said goodbye to the team after the end of last season, was announced this Friday night (2/9) by Olympiacos, a very traditional team in Greek football. The contract is valid for one season.

In his years in Spain, Marcelo, formed by the youth ranks of Fluminense, established himself as one of the great full-backs in the world. Not by chance, his performances earned him several calls-up to the Brazilian National Team, for whom he played in two World Cups as a starter (2014 and 2018).

Marcelo has won 25 major titles in the 16 seasons he played for Real Madrid. At the continental level, Marcelo has five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Supercups. In Spain, he owns six La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and five Spanish Super Cups.

With this vast curriculum, Marcelo is the record holder for titles at the Spanish club and the Brazilian who has won the most Champions League in history. Now, the player arrives for Olympiacos, which will not play in this edition of the European tournament. In the Greek Championship, the third place.