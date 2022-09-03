After returning to Tenório’s farm, Zefa is harassed, reacts and suffers the consequences.

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) ends up having a disagreement with her lover and goes back to work on Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm. Juma (Alanis Guillen) advises the girl to talk to Tadeu (José Loreto), but she doesn’t follow her advice. friend and move. However, things are getting worse and worse in their new home..

In her new home, the woman ends up being harassed by Renato (Gabriel Santana), son of the land grabber. However, at a given moment, the girl gets tired of the boy’s advances and reacts. Exhausted from being disturbed by Tenório’s heir, she decides to move back to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm.

While with José Leôncio, Zefa reveals that he is sworn to death, and Solano (Rafael Sieg) will be responsible for the act. At the same time, on the neighboring farm, Guta (Julia Dalavia) tells Tenório and Zuleica (Aline Borges) that the guest moved because of Renato’s harassment.

The paulistana scolds her heir and scolds him for disturbing the girl. Angered by the situation, the young man decides to take revenge on Zefa and, without thinking twice, runs to José Leôncio and demoralizes her. The farmer believes in the land grabber’s son and decides to expel the young woman from his residence.