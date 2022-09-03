After tattoo, fan wins ticket to Rock in Rio

A happy turnaround! After going viral on social media with a tattoo with the date of singer Justin Bieber’s concert in São Paulo, on September 15, student Victoria Sancam managed to guarantee that she will see the artist at Rock in Rio.

Victoria, 20, saw her networks ‘explode’ after her latest tattoo took on unimaginable proportions. A fan of Justin Bieber, she decided to tattoo the date of the singer’s concert in São Paulo. Soon after, however, she discovered rumors of a possible cancellation of the performance.

According to columnist Lucas Pasin, the star sings at the festival, but the other shows are at risk.

The Canadian has scheduled performances in São Paulo on September 14 and 15, at Allianz Parque. The cancellation concerns stem from your health condition. Victoria and her cousin Nikolas had secured tickets to the performance on the 15th.

Now, amid uncertainties, she celebrates having received an invitation from one of the festival’s sponsors to see the star’s show in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday (4). Justin will be one of the main attractions of the World Stage.

The tattoo

The young woman had decided to immortalize in her arm what would be her first show of the artist, of whom she has been a fan since childhood.

“I’ve been a fan since 2009, on a surreal level”, he tells in an interview with splash. “On my 10th birthday, my mom took a video of him in an interview and captioned it, wishing me a happy birthday. As I didn’t speak English, I believed it,” she recalls.

She explains that she decided to tattoo the date of September 15th because going to a Bieber concert would be a dream come true: “I never had the opportunity to go to the concert. My parents never had the means.”

According to Victoria, the tattoo is a souvenir for her and her cousin, who has also been a fan since she was a child and celebrates her birthday the week after the show. Therefore, there is a “V+N” in the drawing.

“Because it’s something so special, I wanted to tattoo it before, to get there and have it on my arm. But then came the fall”, he jokes.

Just before…

Victoria says she had bought a ticket to Rock in Rio, but had to sell it because she didn’t have a company to travel and didn’t know Rio de Janeiro. When the dates in São Paulo came up, she wasted no time securing tickets.

She also explains that she got the tattoo on Friday afternoon, around 6:30 pm, at a local studio. “I went out and went to karaoke with my parents. I posted it on Instagram singing and when I went on Twitter I saw the cancellation speculation. I was in disbelief and tweeted right away, writing what really came to my mind.”

SEE HE WON’T CANCEL I JUST TATTOOED THE FUCKING SHOW DATE I’M GONNA CRY TO! JUSTIN BIEBER YOU CAN’T DO THIS TO ME pic.twitter.com/nAuBrAPGLh — VIC – GO TO JWT OR NEVER (@victoriasancam) September 3, 2022

‘Hope is the last to die’

Even before knowing the outcome of the story, the student said the splash who don’t think about touching the art.

“I’ll keep it that way! I believe that everything happens for a reason and in a way this tattoo, which was already special, is now even more so because I’m so happy with people reaching out to me. Hope is always the last to die .”