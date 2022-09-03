After Tenório’s murder, Zuleica surprises and joins the squatter’s enemy

In “wetland“, after doing many bad things, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will have an unpleasant death. After the death of her husband, Zuleica (Aline Borges) ddecides to ally himself with an enemy of the grileiro to be able to take care of the business left by her husband.

After selling her apartment, the paulistana will give the money to Marcelo (Lucas Leto) to invest in her business. However, due to the fact that Tenório’s accounts were blocked by the justice, she finds herself without money and without alternatives, so she decides to become a partner of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Before being able to improve her life, Zuleica, who abandoned her life in São Paulo to live with her lover in Mato Grosso do Sul, will suffer a lot with the way she is treated by the farmer and the loss of her son Roberto (Cauê Campos). It is worth remembering that the firstborn will be killed by Solano (Rafael Sieg).

Guta’s stepmother (Julia Dalavia) only begins to prosper after Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) murders Maria Bruaca’s ex-husband (Isabel Teixeira). Thanks to Marcelo’s ideas, the lands inherited by Zuleica become productive, and the partnership with José Leôncio will allow her to manage the business left by the grileiro.