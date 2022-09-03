After winning again, Náutico will have a Saturday of “drying up” against rivals in the fight against relegation | nautical

After winning again in Serie B, beating Ituano 2-0, Náutico will now have a dry Saturday in relation to the closest opponents in the fight against relegation. For fans to stay connected from the first to the last game of the day, as Guarani, Operário, Brusque, Chapecoense and CSA enter the field. Also on Friday, Vila Nova was defeated by Grêmio by 2-1.
If all goes well, and all opponents lose their games, the distance to the first team outside the relegation zone will drop from seven to four points.
At 11 am, CSA, which won Náutico last Tuesday and opened up a six-point advantage to Alvirrubro, plays away from home against Novorizontino, who are coming from a defeat against Sport. The crowd, in this case, is for the São Paulo team.
However, it is from the afternoon that the closest opponents of Timbu enter the field. At the Golden Earring, at 16:00, Guarani welcomes Sampaio Corrêa. Bugre is the first team just above Náutico, in the penultimate position, with two more points.
At the same time, Brusque, the first team outside the relegation zone, and which has four points more than Náutico, receives Vasco, who is at the top of the table, wanting to stay in the G-4. That’s what the alvirrubro fan wants. The team from Santa Catarina is also the next opponent of Náutico, next Friday, in Aflitos.
Later, at 19:00, Chapecoense, which has five points more than Náutico, plays at Arena Condá against Ponte Preta, owned by former coach Hélio dos Anjos. Chape has the worst campaign as home team in this Série B, with just 11 points in 13 games (28.2% success).
Finally, Operário, who has three points more than Pernambuco, also plays at home, in a match against Londrina, who started the round in 5th position and is in the fight for access.