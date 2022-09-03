Alec Baldwin is sued for R$ 129 million by family of dead soldier

Actor Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of US soldier Rylee McCollum, who died in combat a year ago. According to the New York Post, family members are seeking compensation of US$ 25 million – about R$ 129 million.

According to the American press, the reason for the lawsuit against Baldwin is for allegedly inciting violence against Rylee’s sister, Roice McCollum, through social media.

In August 2021, after the military man died in a suicide terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, located in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the actor sent a check for US$ 5,000 to Rylee’s widow, in a form of tribute to the boy. .

He, however, appeared to regret sending the money after Roice posted on his social media a text in support of the invasion of the United States Capitol in Washington by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“When I sent the money to your late brother, out of respect for his services to the country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th protester. His activities resulted in the regrettable destruction of government property, the death of a bailiff, the attack on a legitimate presidential election.”

As a result, she claims to have been the target of “hostile, aggressive and hateful messages”, including accusations of involvement with Nazi groups and pressure for her family to return the amount donated by Baldwin.