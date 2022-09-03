Alessandro reveals meeting with Vtor Pereira and awaits definition of the calendar at Corinthians

This Thursday, Corinthians celebrated its 112th anniversary at an event at Neo Química Arena. After the festivities, Alessandro spoke about the renovation process of Timão with Vítor Pereira. The football director clarified that the club and the coach will make a decision only after the end of the season.

“He already made it very clear when he came, the deadline would be that and at the end of the season we would talk. We are treating it naturally, we always talk. Just yesterday we had a conversation with him, along with Roberto, explaining a little bit about this end of the year, vacation period, period in the calendar, an expectation of return for 2023”, said the former Timão player.

According to the manager of Timão, Vítor Pereira participates in the preparation of the alvinegro club for the following season. However, this does not indicate that the coach will remain at Corinthians. Alessandro justified the participation of the Portuguese.

“We are dealing normally, he will participate, regardless of whether he stays or not, in everything that is important for Corinthians in the future, so there is no doubt that he is committed. We’re talking, we’re going to have new conversations over the course of these months, it doesn’t seem like much, because they will be intense, many games, great difficulties, but two competitions that we are in. But there is a projection for 2023, which it is necessary to talk about”, said the leader.

Alessandro also designed the pre-season for Corinthians in 2023. The former captain of Timão stressed that the alvinegro club awaits next year’s Campeonato Paulista calendar to define how the team’s preparation will be.

“It will be conditioned for us there, obviously the 30 days of vacation that we must apply to athletes, but how much time will we have there for work, pre-season, before this first round. So that’s where we’re looking as soon as possible to have as a date, as information, to talk to our committee and there to detail the period of activity that the athletes will have. The competition and the calendar end on November 13, so now we need to understand when the calendar returns in 2023, so that we can work the 30 days there and what we will have in the pre-season period”, concluded the manager. .

