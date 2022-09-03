Alok gives spoiler of ‘mega show’ at Rock in Rio: ‘One of the most important of his career’ | Rock in Rio

Alok has a super mission: to get everyone to dance like there’s no tomorrow in this Rock in Rio tour. And he knows so much about this responsibility that it’s worth it: “We will have a show at the height of the World Stage” 😱🤩.

In exclusive conversation with gshowthe DJ and producer tells spoilers about what we can expect from his ‘mega show’ on september 03says if your wife Romana Novaes and his children will be by his side during the festival and he still responds if his brother, Bhaskarwho will play on the New Dance Order stage, will participate in their performance.

Alok prepares for a show at the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio — Photo: Publicity/Courtesy Alok

Alok says that the stage of Rock in Rio is one of the most important of his career and, therefore, he knows that this will be one of his most important shows. Thus, the man from Goiás prepared a super production, with a multidimensional scenario signed by Alexander Hesse, designer responsible for the visual presentation of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella ✨.

“I can advance a show with a cinematographic atmosphere with visual contents that range from artificial intelligence to a light structure never used in Brazil, developed especially for Rock in Rio (…) I bring a table developed with the Palco Mundo in mind that will integrate the show interacting with the content to generate a unique experience in my performance.”

He also gives spoilers about the setlist: “We will have the best known songs, but I will present new creations designed for the proportions of a grand festival like this. There is a requirement of mine and the expectation of the public to witness something innovative, creative and high spirits”.

“Alok from the last Rock in Rio is totally different from who I am today. I am artistically changed and this will be noticeable in the show”, instigates the artist.

The DJ says that he will most likely have his wife Romana Novais by your side during this very special show, but the same should not happen with the couple’s children, Ravi2 years old, and Raikaof 1 year.

“Boys are too small to be at an event like Rock in Rio. I think we’re going to discover little by little when the ideal time is to take them. Being a father is discovering every day what our children have to teach us.”

Alok enjoys the beach with his wife Romana Novaes and their children — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Speaking of family, Alok is proud of his brother, Bhaskarwhat will also play on September 3rd, but on stage New Dance Orderdedicated entirely to electronic music. But will we see the duo together on the Mundo Stage? He deflects, but says he will be in Bhaskar’s audience: “I will honor him and wait for you there” 😉.

Alok with his brother, also DJ and producer Bhaskar — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Despite all this expectation, Alok says he has managed to keep calm, and for that he keeps away from his cell phone. And among so many artists making different requests for the festival’s production – such as Justin Bieber requesting 80 kilos of ice for an immersion bath – he reveals that what can’t be missing in his dressing room is something very simple: “Coffee for sure” ☕😅

