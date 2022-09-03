Amazon bacteria can fight intestinal cancer, says Unicamp

Scientists from the University of Campinas have discovered that violacein, a pigment naturally produced by bacteria found in the Amazon, has the potential to stop the proliferation of cancerous tumors in the intestine. The finding corresponds to ten years of work by the group led by Professor Carmen Veríssima Ferreira Halder, from the Department of Biochemistry and Tissue Biology at the State University of Campinas.

Violacein is able to block the protein LMWPTP (Low Molecular Weight Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase), a marker for cancer that had already been identified in previous work by the same research group.

“The LMWPTP protein is an enabler of cancer progress. When found in large quantities in the tumors of patients, it means that there is a risk of metastasis and/or that the treatment is not working well”, says researcher Alessandra Faria, one of the authors of the study.

In the current stage, on the laboratory bench, the scientists tested violacein against the carcinogenic protein and were successful. Just as antibodies act in the confrontation with viruses, the compound present in the bacteria from the Amazon was able to disarm the protein.

Within the human body, the compound’s action against LMWPTP could mean stopping the progression of cancer. The finding opens the way for the possibility of developing new drugs with the active ingredient.