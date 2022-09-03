Amazon lost the equivalent of ten times the state of Rio de Janeiro in 37 years, points out MapBiomas | Environment

The Amazon lost the equivalent of 12% of forests in the last 37 years, according to the MapBiomas survey, released this Friday (02). Updating data on land use and land cover from 1985 to 2021 showed that 44 million hectares were lost. Deforestation is the equivalent of ten times the area of ​​the entire state of Rio de Janeiro.

During these years, 44.5 million hectares were converted to agriculture, an activity that represents the main driver of deforestation in the region. In 2021, agriculture occupied 15% of the biome.

“The current model of economic development, based on the uncontrolled conversion of areas of natural vegetation, places Brazil in the face of serious problems in the current scenario of climate change”, explains Tasso Azevedo, coordinator of MapBiomas.

Among all the states that make up the Legal Amazon, Pará was the most deforested, with 35.2% of the forests converted into agricultural or pasture areas. The state also has an illegal road that runs through protected areas.

Water loss and mining advance

Also according to the survey, the Amazon lost 14.5% of water, with Roraima being the most affected state. In 25 years there was a reduction of 53%.

Another point of attention is the advance of mining. In 2021, the activity accounted for three out of every four hectares (74%) mapped as mining in the Amazon. Of the little more than 217 thousand ha of mined area in the biome, 64% were mapped in the state of Pará. This state is also the one that registered the greatest urban expansion in the last 37 years.

Just over half (54.3%) of the remaining forest areas are in legally protected areas, such as Indigenous Lands and Conservation Units (except APA) – a percentage similar to that of grassland formations that are within protected areas (58.7%) .

“The recent records of deforestation and fires prove that the Amazon is not protected. It is important to emphasize that it is not just about deforestation: part of the remaining forest is degraded. This process brings the forest closer to the tipping point from which it collapses”, warns Luis Oliveira Jr., who is part of the MapBiomas Amazônia team