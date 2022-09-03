Amazon series suffers bombardment of negative reviews for diversity of the cast

Attacks aim to undermine series average in review aggregators

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered yesterday (1), and is already suffering attacks for bringing greater diversity in its cast. Instead of criticizing the quality of the production, part of the public is carrying out a bombardment of criticism of the female protagonism or racial diversity of the characters in the series, aiming to harm the series’ approval rating on review aggregators such as Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes.

Complaints about the cast of the series began as soon as it was revealed, casting Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, a dark elf, and Sophia Nomvete, a black actress, as the princess of the dwarves, Disa. From the beginning, the lineups motivated racist attacks, which continue to happen.

In addition, some of the critical comments complain about the female protagonism of the series and the choice to portray Galadriel as a warrior, while men in positions of power are portrayed in a negative way.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently has an 84% approval rating from critics, against 38% from the public. While some reviews simply criticize the lack of fidelity to the source material, others specifically complain about the change in ethnicity of certain characters, saying that the series “does not stay true to the source material and changes the race of characters that should be in English mythology”.

On Metacritic, where the production has an average of 2.2 at the moment, most reviews don’t talk about the quality of the series, only complaining about the production being “woke”, a political term in English that is related to the awareness of issues related to social justice, and used pejoratively by critics of identity agendas. Bringing it to the Brazilian context, the term is often used in a similar way to “lacração”.

“Looks like the team only had one task – to do one more woke series”, one of the Metacritic reviews says. Another presents the same type of criticism, stating:

“I’m pretty sure this was the first time in my life that I felt a pain in my heart watching something. I grew up with Lord of the Rings and had hopes for it, but it’s 100% pure woke garbage.”

Among the comments with more direct attacks, Galadriel’s attitude was cited, as well as the “minorities”:

“Without consistency, Galadriel acts like a toxic feminist ignoring all good advice,” a user wrote. One of the most overtly racist comments reads: “Pleasing the interests of minorities, blacks and other creatures.”

In English, this type of attack is named review-bombing, a practice carried out by online groups to harm the sales or popularity of products, services or productions. Despite certain measures being taken to prevent this type of attack, such as preventing reviews from being published before a release, this type of action remains relatively common, as the case of the series demonstrates.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available on Amazon Prime Video, and receives new episodes weekly.

